Week 5 Fantasy Football Running Back Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Will Shipley vs. Ollie Gordon II

Fantasy Football Week 5 Running Back Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Eagles RB Will Shipley vs. Dolphins RB Ollie Gordon

Heading into Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season, fantasy football managers are facing crucial lineup decisions as backfield depth charts undergo major shifts due to key injuries. Pinpointing which running backs offer guaranteed touch volume or high touchdown equity is vital when setting your weekly lineups.

This week features a tight debate between Philadelphia Eagles running back Will Shipley and Miami Dolphins runner Ollie Gordon II. Both players are locked into elevated roles for Week 5, making this a compelling Start 'Em, Sit 'Em matchup for fantasy football managers deciding between two surging backfield options.

Let's break down both players' usage, efficiency metrics, and Week 5 dynamics to determine who belongs in your starting lineup.

RB Will Shipley, Philadelphia Eagles

Oct 4, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Will Shipley (28) runs with the ball against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After being one of this week's waiver wire darlings, Will Shipley steps into a prime fantasy scenario as Philadelphia's lead option with Saquon Barkley likely sidelined due to a hamstring injury and Tank Bigsby landing on injured reserve. Over the first four weeks, Shipley operated primarily as a pass-catching specialist, tallying 18 carries for 82 rushing yards while adding 9 receptions on 11 targets for 64 receiving yards.

Now projected for a dramatic surge in volume, Shipley transitions from a change-of-pace role to the clear starter in a high-powered offense. His receiving skills provide a steady baseline in PPR formats, while his expected touch volume guarantees double-digit opportunities on the ground. Facing a defense in Week 5 that can be tested, Shipley’s elevated floor and clear role as the main back in an elite offensive unit make him a strong Week 5 fantasy play in the RB2 range.

RB Ollie Gordon, Miami Dolphins

Sep 27, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins running back Ollie Gordon II (0) reacts after a play against the Kansas City Chiefs during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ollie Gordon II continues to build major momentum in Miami's backfield following a strong performance in Week 4 against the Minnesota Vikings. Gordon led the backfield touch distribution over Jaylen Wright, leading the team with 100 rushing yards and a touchdown on 12 carries (8.3 yards per carry). His performance included an explosive 53-yard run and a 12-yard touchdown leap, establishing him as Miami's primary early-down runner. With Wright currently dealing with an injury and tagged as questionable for Week 5, Gordon is positioned to handle the bulk of carries again.

On the season, Gordon has posted 148 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 29 attempts (5.1 YPC), proving his efficiency and tackle-breaking ability when given opportunities. From a matchup perspective, Gordon gets a favorable Week 5 setup against a Cincinnati Bengals defense that has struggled to stop physical, downhill runners. His projected carry volume and heavy involvement in red-zone scenarios give him a high ceiling for touchdown output.

The Final Verdict

Sep 20, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Will Shipley (28) runs with the ball against the Tennessee Titans during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Ollie Gordon offers massive big-play potential and touchdown upside coming off a 100-yard game, Will Shipley gets the nod for Week 5 based on projected lead-back volume. Both players are ranked closely in our Week 5 Running Back Rankings, but Shipley edges out Gordon for this week.

Shipley steps directly into the starting role for an elite Philadelphia rushing attack, giving him a massive total-opportunity baseline that includes high-value pass-catching work. Gordon remains an appealing, high-upside option against Cincinnati (especially with Wright nicked up), but Shipley's projection as a true lead back gives him the safer floor and higher fantasy ceiling in Week 5. Both are solid options, but we are starting Will Shipley over Ollie Gordon.