One Painful Stat Sums Up Jets’ Atrocious Offensive Day vs. Broncos
The New York Jets continued their painful season on Sunday with a 13–11 loss to the Denver Broncos in London, pushing them to 0–6 on the year and keeping their status as the last remaining winless team in the NFL.
While neither offense was running smoothly, the Jets’ ineptitude was literally historic. Quarterback Justin Fields completed just nine passes on the day, and was sacked nine times—including on the Jets’ final offensive snap.
Between the yards the Jets gained through their completions and the yards they lost on the sacks, New York’s passing offense netted out to -10 yards on the day—the lowest mark in Jets history, and the lowest the NFL has seen in nearly 30 years, according to ESPN.
Netting out to negative offensive yards is nearly unheard of in the NFL, but the Jets keep finding ways to break new, upsetting ground.
The Jets head to Carolina next week for a road game against the Panthers, where they will do their best to keep a negative symbol from being included in their box score.