CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens Each Fined $14k for TD Celebration Despite Preseason Goal
Cowboys receivers George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb were both fined more than $14,000 on Saturday for a touchdown celebration they pulled off last Sunday against the Giants.
After Pickens tapped his feet into the end zone to take a late lead over New York, Pickens and Lamb stood across from each other and pulled out a celebration in which they appeared to mime the use of guns. The NFL made clear going into the year that celebrations would be officiated tightly, and on Saturday, the bill came due for both Pickens and Lamb for $14,491.
The fines didn’t stop there. Pickens got hit with another $14,491 on top of the initial fine for removing his helmet early, while Lamb was docked an additional $11,593 for a taunting call from earlier in the game.
Any time you are fined nearly $30,000 for having too much fun in the end zone with your buddy is a bummer, but the penalty had to come as especially frustrating for Pickens, who had made clear heading into the season that he and Lamb were going to do their best not to get fined for their celebrations.
Given that this particular TD celly garnered quite the fine, it feels like Pickens and Lamb might opt to pull a different move out of their bag next time one of them find the end zone.