Week 6 Fantasy Football Quarterback Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Bo Nix vs. Sam Darnold

Week 6 Fantasy Football Quarterback Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Sam Darnold vs. Bo Nix

Heading into Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season, fantasy football managers are facing critical lineup choices as early-season volume patterns, matchup trends, and short-week preparation cycles come into focus. Identifying which quarterbacks offer a safe passing floor or high-ceiling execution is vital when setting your weekly lineups.

This week highlights an intriguing Thursday night matchup decision between veteran Sam Darnold and second-year Denver quarterback Bo Nix. Both players are hovering in the QB2 tier in our Week 6 Quarterback Rankings, making this one of the toughest Start 'Em, Sit 'Em calls of the week.

Let's break down both players' recent play, season-long statistics, and Week 6 matchup dynamics to see who deserves the start for Thursday Night Football.

QB Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks

Oct 4, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) throws a pass against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sam Darnold has put together a steady campaign through the first five weeks (despite missing a couple of games), completing 63 of 98 pass attempts for 755 yards, seven touchdowns, and five interceptions. He is averaging 15.0 fantasy points per game, anchored by his high-efficiency timing routes and clean distribution to Seattle's weapons (with arguably the best fantasy asset out there in Jaxon Smith-Njigba). His accuracy and high-percentage throws give him a dependable baseline passing floor when the Seahawks' offense stays on schedule.

However, Darnold is coming off a Week 5 outing against the San Francisco 49ers where he completed 18 of 29 passes for 195 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions, finishing with just 9.0 fantasy points. Furthermore, he faces a compressed preparation window on the road for Thursday Night Football. Operating behind an offensive line that has allowed a notable sack rate, Darnold remains susceptible to pressure when protection breaks down. Because he offers minimal rushing production (just 16 yards on the season), he relies heavily on touchdown efficiency to reach a high fantasy ceiling, carrying some risk if Seattle stalls in the red zone.

QB Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

Oct 11, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) warms up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bo Nix enters Week 6 looking to find consistency in Sean Payton's offense, currently managing a 59.9% completion rate with 942 passing yards, six touchdowns, and three interceptions across five starts. Averaging 14.6 fantasy points per game, Nix relies heavily on manufactured short-to-intermediate volume and steady pass attempts to distribute the ball to playmakers Jaylen Waddle and Courtland Sutton.

From a fantasy perspective, Nix has scored 16.1 fantasy points or less in four of his five games, reflecting a lower weekly ceiling. Last week against the Los Angeles Chargers, he managed 123 passing yards, one touchdown, and zero interceptions (good for 9.0 fantasy points). While he benefits from a home primetime environment at Empower Field at Mile High on a short week, his limited rushing volume this year (35 yards, one rushing touchdown) and occasional efficiency dips make him a volatile play for managers searching for explosive upside.

The Final Verdict

Sep 27, 2026; Landover, Maryland, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) drops back to pass against the Washington Commanders in the first quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When evaluating steady pocket execution versus prime-time matchup volatility for Week 6, Sam Darnold gets the slight edge if you are deciding between the two quarterbacks. Despite his recent two-interception game against San Francisco, Darnold’s passing volume and arsenal of weapons provide a slightly more stable situation than what Nix has shown in Denver's middling offense.

While Bo Nix offers home-field advantage, his lower yardage totals and limited ceiling make him a risky option. Both players are projected to be high-end QB2 options for Week 6, but we're leaning toward Sam Darnold over Bo Nix in this Thursday Night Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em showdown.