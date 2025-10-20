Bo Nix and Christian McCaffrey Highlight Week 7 Fantasy Football Leaderboard
Week 7 of the NFL season was fortunate for some fantasy owners. Yes, we give kudos to the best of the best for each position from a fantasy football perspective. Quarterbacks are first up!
Please note that we use standard point scoring with PPR. Okay, it is time to rumble!
Quarterbacks
Player
Points
Bo Nix (DEN)
39.96
Jaxson Dart (NYG)
28.42
Justin Herbert (LAC)
27.9
Matthew Stafford (LAR)
27.38
Patrick Mahomes (KC)
26.24
What did the bad man do to you? In this case, it is how did the quarterback save your week in 15 minutes of action? That is precisely what Bo Nix did on Sunday against the New York Giants. He tossed two touchdowns and ran for two more in a wild fourth quarter. Denver scored 33 points and needed every last one of them.
Yes, the New York Giants played prevent defense and missed two extra points along the way. However, Nix deserves full marks as he delivered a large majority of his 39.96 points during the final stanza. It overshadowed a solid game from Jaxson Dart who made one mistake and paid for it. Dart nearly got to the 30-point mark.
We did not lose track of the early game from Matthew Stafford who helped the Los Angeles Rams rack up 35 points in London. Finally, there was Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes had the Chiefs on cruise control as they easily defeated the Raiders 31-0.
Running Backs
Player
Points
Christian McCaffrey (SF)
39.1
Jonathan Taylor (IND)
34.2
Quinshon Judkins (CLE)
26.4
Bijan Robinson (ATL)
21.2
D'Andre Swift (CHI)
20.8
This is the Christian McCaffrey fantasy football fans remember! McCaffrey went off on Sunday night against the Atlanta Falcons. He ran the ball 24 times for 129 yards and two touchdowns. Then, the runner added seven catches for 72 yards on eight targets. Atlanta had no answers for the Pro Bowl running back.
Jonathan Taylor was not too far off from McCaffrey. Taylor piled on three more touchdowns behind a 94 yard effort on just 16 carries Sunday afternoon. The Indianapolis Colts held off the Los Angeles Chargers 38-24. Taylor added 38 yards receiving on three catches.
Among the other big games was the coming out party from Quinshon Judkins. Judkins was a much talked about rookie but he plunged into the endzone three times in Cleveland. Though he only managed 84 yards on 25 carries, Judkins managed to get those tough yards in the red zone to stretch the Cleveland lead further.
Wide Receivers
Player
Points
Ja'Marr Chase (CIN)
38.1
DeVonta Smith (PHI)
33.3
Keenan Allen (LAC)
28.9
A.J. Brown (PHI)
28.1
Chris Olave (NO)
26.8
Okay, we are still talking about Ja'Marr Chase and what Joe Flacco did on Thursday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Chase was targeted a whopping 23 times and caught 16 balls for 161 yards. Yes, Chase scored one touchdown too. There were times where the receiver was literally the only person in the frame so to speak.
Joe Flacco summed it up on Thursday when he said Chase makes it easy to have a night like he did. It felt like pitch and catch. Were the Pittsburgh Steelers on the field at times? It did not look like it as Chase piled up 38+ fantasy points.
DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown went off in Minnesota as the Philadelphia Eagles held off the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Smith caught nine passes for 183 yards and one score while Brown crossed the end zone twice and had 121 yards. The duo combined for 61.4 fantasy points and Smith topped the 30 point plateau for the first time this season.
Tight Ends
Player
Points
Trey McBride (ARI)
29.4
Oronde Gadsden II (LAC)
29.4
Pat Freiermuth (PIT)
28.1
Jake Ferguson (DAL)
21.9
Daniel Bellinger (NYG)
17.8
The best three performances from the Tight End position came in a losing cause. While Trey McBride might have been seen coming given the matchup, Oronde Gadsden II just kept on coming. The result was our first tie with the position this fantasy football season.
Gadsden II stretched the field all day, caught seven balls on nine targets and had 164 yards receiving. It appears the Chargers have found their Antonio Gates after years of searching. Meanwhile, Trey McBride crossed the goal line twice as he caught 10 passes on 13 targets for the Cardinals against the Green Bay Packers.
Kickers
Player
Points
Brandon Aubrey (DAL)
18.0
Will Reichert (MIN)
18.0
Evan McPherson (CIN)
17.0
Jake Moody (CHI)
14.0
Chad Ryland (ARI)
12.0
Will Reichert was the league's best kicker in Week 7 with five field goals. However, Brandon Aubrey connected on another 60-yard kick on Sunday in Dallas. He also booted five extra points as Dallas rolled at home 44-22 over the Washington Commanders. Even Jake Moody has found a home subbing for Cairo Santos. Moody did not miss any of his attempts on Sunday in the Bears win.
Defense/Special Teams
Team
Points
Cleveland Browns
24.0
New England Patriots
20.0
Carolina Panthers
16.0
Chicago Bears
15.0
Dallas Cowboys
14.0
When a team (Kansas City Chiefs) pitch a shutout and doesn't make a Top 5 list, that says something. However, that was reality Sunday as Cleveland kept getting turnovers. Three interceptions and a fumble recovery included a Pick 6 as the Browns yielded a mere six points. Chicago did the same sans touchdown.
Finally, New England allowed 13 points early to Tennessee before turning out the lights whch included a touchdown in a 31-13 win. Carolina had six sacks in a hard fought 13-6 win over the New York Jets at MetlLife Stadium. The 16 fantasy points from their defense highlighted a day full of gems.