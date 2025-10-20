Bo Nix Powers Broncos to Comeback Win Over Giants With 33-Point Fourth Quarter
Somehow, Bo Nix brought the Broncos all the way back on Sunday.
The second-year quarterback led Denver to one of the most improbable wins of the 2025 NFL season against the Giants in Week 7. The Broncos trailed New York 19-0 entering the fourth quarter and reeled off 33 points in the final 14:08 to eke out a remarkable 33-32 victory. The Giants were left devastated, while Nix & Co. were elated.
Sean Payton's young quarterback accounted for all four touchdowns his team scored in the final quarter. He threw a two-yard touchdown pass to Troy Franklin to cut New York's lead to 19-8 early in the fourth. Then, after the Giants answered with a score of their own, Nix led a 13-play, 74-yard drive that he capped off with a seven-yard touchdown run to make the score 26-16 with 5:13 to go.
After a Jaxson Dart interception, it only took Denver four plays to go 19 yards as Nix hit RJ Harvey for a two-yard touchdown pass. That cut the Giants' lead to 26-23 with 3:51 to go. A three-and-out by New York led to a punt, and Nix took his team 68 yards in six plays, capping the drive off with an 18-yard touchdown run to take the lead 30-26 with 1:51 to go.
But, oh, we weren't done.
Dart was able to take the Giants all the way down the field in just over a minute thanks to three devastating penalties on the Broncos. He scored on a one-yard rush with 37 seconds to go as New York regained the lead 32-30. Unfortunately for the Giants, kicker Jude McAtamney missed his second extra point of the day.
New York's comeback wasn't a problem for Nix. On the first play of the ensuing drive, he hit Marvin Mims for a 29-yard reception that put the Broncos across midfield. An offsides penalty on the Giants moved them up even more, then a 22-yard pass to Courtland Sutton got Denver to the 21-yard line. Will Lutz took care of the rest, nailing a 39-yard field goal as time expired to score a 33-32 win.
What a game and what a comeback. Nix finished the game 27-of-50 for 279 yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions, plus 48 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.
The Broncos are now 5-2 and sit in sole possession of first place in the AFC West.