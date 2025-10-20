SI

Bo Nix Powers Broncos to Comeback Win Over Giants With 33-Point Fourth Quarter

The Broncos trailed the Giants 19-0 entering the fourth quarter and won the game 33-32.

Ryan Phillips

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix led his team to 33 fourth-quarter points to earn a huge comeback win over the New York Giants in Week 7.
Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix led his team to 33 fourth-quarter points to earn a huge comeback win over the New York Giants in Week 7. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

Somehow, Bo Nix brought the Broncos all the way back on Sunday.

The second-year quarterback led Denver to one of the most improbable wins of the 2025 NFL season against the Giants in Week 7. The Broncos trailed New York 19-0 entering the fourth quarter and reeled off 33 points in the final 14:08 to eke out a remarkable 33-32 victory. The Giants were left devastated, while Nix & Co. were elated.

Sean Payton's young quarterback accounted for all four touchdowns his team scored in the final quarter. He threw a two-yard touchdown pass to Troy Franklin to cut New York's lead to 19-8 early in the fourth. Then, after the Giants answered with a score of their own, Nix led a 13-play, 74-yard drive that he capped off with a seven-yard touchdown run to make the score 26-16 with 5:13 to go.

After a Jaxson Dart interception, it only took Denver four plays to go 19 yards as Nix hit RJ Harvey for a two-yard touchdown pass. That cut the Giants' lead to 26-23 with 3:51 to go. A three-and-out by New York led to a punt, and Nix took his team 68 yards in six plays, capping the drive off with an 18-yard touchdown run to take the lead 30-26 with 1:51 to go.

But, oh, we weren't done.

Dart was able to take the Giants all the way down the field in just over a minute thanks to three devastating penalties on the Broncos. He scored on a one-yard rush with 37 seconds to go as New York regained the lead 32-30. Unfortunately for the Giants, kicker Jude McAtamney missed his second extra point of the day.

New York's comeback wasn't a problem for Nix. On the first play of the ensuing drive, he hit Marvin Mims for a 29-yard reception that put the Broncos across midfield. An offsides penalty on the Giants moved them up even more, then a 22-yard pass to Courtland Sutton got Denver to the 21-yard line. Will Lutz took care of the rest, nailing a 39-yard field goal as time expired to score a 33-32 win.

What a game and what a comeback. Nix finished the game 27-of-50 for 279 yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions, plus 48 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

The Broncos are now 5-2 and sit in sole possession of first place in the AFC West.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Ryan Phillips
RYAN PHILLIPS

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

Home/NFL