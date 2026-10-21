Week 7 WR/TE Target Report and Fantasy Football Value: Is Isaiah Likely a Top-3 TE? Is Matthew Golden a WR1?

Week 7 WR/TE Target Report: Emeka Egbuka, Isaiah Likely, and More Fantasy Football Value Questions

As we turn the page toward Week 7, injuries, shifting quarterback landscapes, and fluctuating target shares continue to shake up fantasy football lineups. Tracking where the volume is flowing is the ultimate key to staying ahead of your league-mates.

After digging into running back usage, let's examine five notable pass-catcher situations from Week 6 to determine who is capitalizing on expanded opportunities, who might be a prime sell-high candidate, and where you should deploy your roster capital heading into Week 7.

Target Report

Oct 8, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) reacts against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WR Emeka Egbuka, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 6 Line: 7 receptions, 16 targets, 48 receiving yards, 1 receiving touchdown

Usage Profile: High-upside rookie commanding massive volume and carving out a larger role just as major reinforcements arrive

Emeka Egbuka experienced a massive target jump in Week 6, handling a whopping 16 targets against Pittsburgh. With Baker Mayfield working his way back soon, the arrow is firmly pointing upward. If you missed out on Egbuka during his slower start to the year, a frustrated manager might still be willing to part with him at a discount. His expanding trust within the offense makes him an exceptional buy-low candidate before his numbers truly explode down the stretch.

The Verdict: Prime Buy-Low / Rising WR3 (Get him before the window closes)

TE Isaiah Likely, New York Giants

Week 6 Line: 6 receptions, 11 targets, 99 receiving yards, 1 receiving touchdown

Usage Profile: Elite pass-catching focal point operating as an every-week mismatch nightmare

Is Isaiah Likely a top-3 fantasy tight end at this point? When you factor in his usage (locking down his third straight game with double-digit targets) the answer is increasingly hard to argue against. Even with a shifting quarterback situation with J.J. McCarthy under center, Likely remains too heavily featured in the Giants' game plan to ignore. His dynamic athletic profile and reliable target volume elevate him past most traditional tight-end volatility, locking him into elite weekly status.

The Verdict: Elite TE1 / Top-3 Play (Absolute must-start focal point of his offense)

WR Keenan Allen, Indianapolis Colts

Week 6 Line: 8 receptions, 11 targets, 82 receiving yards

Usage Profile: Veteran chain-mover absorbing heavy short-to-intermediate volume amid temporary skill-position absences

Keenan Allen has been heavily peppered lately, averaging almost 10 targets per game over his last three outings (including 11 in Week 6) and seemingly taking over the primary WR1 mantle from Josh Downs. However, context matters: Tyler Warren missed Week 6 and Alec Pierce has been sidelined, inflating Allen's current target share. With Pierce and Warren working their way back to health soon, is Allen a prime sell-high candidate? Absolutely. Use his current stretch of heavy volume to cash out for a younger, higher-ceiling asset before the target pie gets redistributed.

The Verdict: Sell-High PPR Flex (Capitalize on peak volume before reinforcements return)

WR Matthew Golden, Green Bay Packers

Week 6 Line: 6 receptions, 13 targets, 104 receiving yards, 1 receiving touchdown

Usage Profile: Explosive downfield weapon transforming into a locked-in alpha target

Has the breakout officially arrived? Matthew Golden has posted over 100 yards in three of his last four games, culminating in a career-high 13 targets this past week—marking his third game this season with 12-plus looks. Operating with an elite downfield role, Golden is translating high-end volume into staggering weekly fantasy output. If you drafted him late, he is quickly looking like the ultimate draft steal of the year and a weekly lineup anchor.

The Verdict: High-End WR2 with WR1 Upside (Untouchable weekly starter)

WR Jalen Coker, Carolina Panthers

Week 6 Line: 6 receptions, 13 targets, 97 receiving yards

Usage Profile: Efficient perimeter weapon shining with heavy target volume whenever he is healthy on the field

Is Jalen Coker a must-start WR2 (or a flex play at worst)? Coming off a massive 13-target performance in Week 6, Coker has consistently passed the eye test whenever he's been on the field. The Panthers' passing offense is finding ways to highlight his unique route-running and catch-point abilities, creating a steady and reliable floor. We're more or less at the point that Coker should be cemented into fantasy lineups as long as he's healthy.

The Verdict: Must-Start WR2/Flex (High-floor playmaker who belongs in starting lineups)