Spencer Rattler Explodes, Harold Fannin Jr. Breaks Out, More Week 8 Bold Predictions
We're back for Week 8, and we are leaving the boring predictions at the door. We are coming in with our hot takes in this one. These are our bold predictions for Week 8.
Spencer Rattler Finishes The Week As A QB1
Rattler hasn't been nearly as bad as expected this season. While he hasn't been great, he has been competent. We expect him to get caught in a shootout this week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and we think he can come through against that defense. With weapons on the outside like Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed, along with Taysom Hill, Juwan Johnson, and Alvin Kamara as short and intermediate options in the middle of the field, he will win fantasy owners their leagues this week as a streaming option.
Both Bijan Robinson And Tyler Allgeier Finish As RB1s
The Miami Dolphins rushing defense is beyond atrocious. They haven't been able to stop anybody on the ground. This game is also going to be a blowout in Atlanta, where the Falcons play great. In three home games, the Falcons are 3 - 0, and Allgeier has handled 42 carries. He has also scored a touchdown in every one of those games. Take that evidence and add in a fantastic matchup, and he's in line to be an RB1. We don't think we need to explain why Robinson will be an RB1, but anything short of the RB1 or maybe RB2 overall this week will be a disappointment from him.
Kyle Monangai Is A Top 15 RB
We saw Monangai turn Chicago into a split backfield last week. He saw 18 carries and three targets, which he turned into 94 yards from scrimmage and a TD. This week, he faces off against the Ravens, who have struggled mightily against running backs, allowing the second-most fantasy points to the position this season. What we saw last week will continue in the Bears' backfield from a usage rate.
George Pickens Is A WR1, And CeeDee Lamb Is A WR3
With Lamb likely matched up against Patrick Surtain II this week, we expect him to struggle in this game, having him fall out of the top 24 fantasy wideouts this week, even with all the byes and injuries. However, Pickens will pick up the slack and be a WR1 against a tough Broncos' pass defense.
Ja'Marr Chase Catches Three Touchdown Passes
After hitting on a 3TD player prop with Quinshon Judkins last week, I'm going back to that same well with Chase this week. Chase will be matched up against the New York Jets this week, who will be without Sauce Gardner. That secondary is horrific outside of Gardner.
Harold Fannin Jr is The TE1 Overall
We are banking on David Njoku missing this game for this prediction to come true; however, even if Njoku plays, he could be limited. Fannin should see a ton of targets in a solid matchup against the New England Patriots' defense. Our bigger concern here than Fannin's depth chart competition is his terrible quarterback, Dillon Gabriel.