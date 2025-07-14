When Fantasy Football Goes Wrong—Revisiting Lions RB David Montgomery's Mental Health Struggles
About seven years ago, I collaborated on a book project with charismatic former NFL journeyman tight end Martellus Bennett. The book—which sadly didn’t see the light of day—was a collection of short stories, all but one of which were not set in the world of football.
The single sports-centric story had Bennett—who, at the time, was playing with the Chicago Bears—escaping from an angry mob of football fans who were disappointed with his statistical performance, as it ruined their fantasy season. The denouement saw Bennett sprinting away from Soldier Field, chased by dozens of livid Bears viewers wielding pitchforks and clubs.
The tale, while quite dark, had its fair share of silliness.
But that was fiction. In the real world, there’s nothing at all silly about David Montgomery’s brush with a contingent of cold-hearted fantasy footballers.
Roaring Lion
In October of 2024, the Detroit Lions star running back revealed on Michael Fabiano’s podcast “Fantasy Dirt” that during his 2019 rookie year with the Chicago Bears, fantasy players heaped abuse upon him, which gutted the first-year man out of Iowa State.
"When I was a rookie, I had a real, real stressful time in the league," Montgomery explained. "I was at a point where I would have this suicidal thought and it was just a depression. It was just a depression. It was just a depression and a scary year for me. And unfortunately, the people in fantasy were kind of helping me be aided to feeling that way. And I was at a point where I was scared to live. I was in a situation to where I was this close to doing something that I knew I shouldn’t have done, that would have changed the trajectory of my life or changed the trajectory of everybody else around me in my life"
Montgomery did exactly what you’re supposed to do in that situation: Sought professional help.
"It was scary,” he admitted, “but I got a really good therapist. I've been working with a therapist for five years now, and being able to regulate and express my emotions and being able to allow myself to know that I am enough, you know, and I've been through a lot of things. I’ve been through a lot of places where people don't even know who I am. But I get to create that perception for myself, to how I view myself and how my son views me. And, you know, I'm having the best time of my life.
“And I'm enjoying life for exactly what it is."
More From Fantasy On SI
- Old Faces, New Places: 2025 Fantasy Football—Justin Fields, 2 Others Ready to Crush It In Fresh Surroundings