Why RJ Harvey is Fantasy Football's Biggest Running Back Sleeper in 2026

The Denver Broncos believed RJ Harvey could be an impact player from the moment they selected him in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft. While many expected Denver to address the position in Round 1, the front office waited patiently before landing one of the nation's most productive runners. Harvey rewarded that confidence with a rookie season that flashed both his upside and the areas still left to develop, setting the stage for a potential breakout in 2026.

Harvey entered the league after consecutive dominant seasons at UCF, rushing for 1,416 yards and 16 touchdowns before following it with 1,577 yards and 22 scores. Although he wasn't heavily featured as a receiver in college, he made the most of his opportunities, averaging 26.6 yards per catch and scoring five receiving touchdowns over his final two seasons. His 4.40-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine confirmed the explosiveness that showed up on film.

At 5-foot-8 and 205 pounds, Harvey runs with surprising power and patience. Rather than bouncing every run outside, he allows blocks to develop before exploding through openings. That style translated well early in his NFL career, though questions about his pass protection and third-down reliability limited his workload at times. His previous ACL injury from 2021 also remains part of his long-term risk profile, but it didn't prevent him from carving out a meaningful role as a rookie.

RJ Harvey's Up-And-Down Rookie Campaign

Harvey's fantasy season was defined by two very different stretches. With J.K. Dobbins healthy over the first 10 weeks, Harvey played just 29.2% of Denver's offensive snaps and averaged only 7.5 touches per game. Even in a limited role, he made those opportunities count, producing nearly 10 PPR fantasy points per game while averaging an impressive 1.33 fantasy points per touch. His efficiency and receiving ability kept him fantasy relevant despite modest playing time.

RJ Harvey's Dominance After JK Dobbins' Injury

Everything changed after Dobbins went down.

Denver leaned much more heavily on Harvey during the second half of the season, nearly doubling his snap count from 19.3 to 40.1 plays per game over the final nine contests. The added volume came with mixed results. Harvey struggled to find running lanes behind an inconsistent offensive line, averaging only 3.3 yards per carry during that stretch, but he remained involved as a receiver with 31 catches for 249 yards and another touchdown.

By season's end, Harvey totaled 47 receptions for 356 yards and five receiving scores while finding the end zone 12 times overall. He finished as the RB20 in PPR scoring with 207.7 fantasy points despite playing fewer than 44% of Denver's offensive snaps. More importantly, he became a difference-maker during the fantasy playoffs, topping 21 fantasy points three times over his final five meaningful games.

HC Sean Payton said that RJ Harvey will "certainly" be in position to be the Broncos’ 3rd down back, via @ZacStevens. pic.twitter.com/xVi01TzbbY — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) August 1, 2026

The Fantasy Football Impact of Sean Payton

The biggest reason for optimism entering 2026 is Sean Payton.

Payton has consistently built offenses around running backs who contribute in the passing game, and Denver's backs have combined for at least 87 receptions in each of the past two seasons. Harvey has already shown he can be productive in that role, giving him a much higher weekly floor than many early-down runners.

Obstacles Preventing a Potential RJ Harvey Breakout

Denver has shown a willingness to rotate backs, and J.K. Dobbins is expected to remain involved when healthy. Rookie Jonah Coleman also figures to earn touches as the season progresses, making him one of the better handcuff options for fantasy managers investing in Harvey. If the Broncos continue using a committee approach, Harvey's weekly volume may fluctuate more than fantasy managers would prefer.

Still, volume isn't the only path to fantasy success.

Harvey already demonstrated he can deliver starter-worthy production without dominating snaps, and another offseason in Payton's system should only increase his comfort level as both a runner and receiver. If he earns even a modest increase in playing time while maintaining his passing-game role, his ceiling rises considerably.

RJ Harvey 2026 Fantasy Football Verdict

Harvey enters draft season as one of the more appealing value picks at running back. He finished as a top-20 PPR back despite limited playing time for much of his rookie season and possesses the receiving upside that fits perfectly in Sean Payton's offense.

High Stakes Expert Shawn Childs of FullTime Fantasy had this to say about the second-year back:

Harvey draws an RB35 ranking, which is below his fantasy rookie expectations and his final stats. I see value, while on a path to get 15 touches per game. Let’s go with 1,000 combined yards with 10 scores and 50 catches. Shawn Childs

While Dobbins and Jonah Coleman keep this from becoming a true workhorse situation, Harvey is an outstanding RB2 target with legitimate breakout potential and should outperform his current ADP if his role continues to expand.