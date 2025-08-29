Woody Marks Climbing Fantasy Football Rankings Amid Joe Mixon Injury Concerns
Woody Marks enters his rookie season with the Houston Texans as a versatile back who excelled as both a rusher and receiver in college, most recently shining at USC. With Joe Mixon’s availability in question, Marks could carve out an immediate role behind Nick Chubb and Dameon Pierce in 2025.
Woody Marks, Houston Texans
Houston drafted Marks in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Mississippi State featured him as a rotation back over four seasons. His rushing stats (410/1,883/22) didn’t stand out, but he caught 214 of his 267 targets for 1,225 yards and five touchdowns. On the downside, Marks gained only 5.7 yards per catch.
Last year, he transferred to USC, leading to a career-high in rushing attempts (198) and rushing yards (1,133) with nine scores. Marks was active again catching the ball (47/321).
His profile suggests a chain mover with limited explosiveness over the long field, but Marks brings sneaky short-area quickness with a feel for cutback lanes. He runs with eyes up, waiting for daylight to change gears. Marks brings a pass-catching profile, but his pass projection appears to be trailing coming into the NFL.
Woody Marks 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook And Ranking
The Texans should use him as a change-of-pace back this year, with his best value coming when Houston is trailing. Marks was practically free before Joe Mixon was placed on the PUP list. Now, rumors are circulating about Mixon's availbility with some outlets suggesting that he could miss the entirery of the 2025 NFL season. Marks' pro career starts at age 24 and he has a chance to carve out a meaningful role in his debut season despite the presence of Nick Chubb and Dameon Pierce.
Although it seems like the current pecking order is Chubb, Pierce, and then Marks, the rookie might be the most talented pass-catcher of the three and could emerge as the primary third-down option in Houston's C.J. Stroud-led offense. However, if Marks wants to stay on the field, he needs to be quicker and better and picking up blitzes and protecting his quarterback.
Marks is definitely a name to keep an eye on, especially as the season progresses and we get more information about Mixon's injury. If the veteran is really sidelined for more than just the first few weeks, the rookie could emerge as a late-season, league-winning option. Chubb has an extensive injury history and Pierce is a somewhat one-dimensional player who Marks should leapfrog on the depth chart.
Marks is currently the RB62 in our 2025 PPR Rankings and the RB64 in Non-PPR formats.