Worst Fantasy Football Picks In Each Round Featuring Alvin Kamara And Garrett Wilson
Making bad draft picks is the quickest way to sink your fantasy football season. We're going to help you prevent doing that. We went through each round of your fantasy football draft based on current ADP and picked out the worst pick in each round. These are players you should not pick.
Round 1: RB Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers (1:7)
You are either in or out on CMC, and we are out. His injury risk is just too great, and it doesn't help that even when healthy, he'll still be coming off an Achilles and knee injury in 2024. Either they lessen his workload, or he's going to get injured. Neither of those things is good for his fantasy value.
Round 2: TE Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders (2:5)
Bowers is a great player, and we are not projecting him to take a big step back. With that said, we also aren't willing to take a tight end this early. There is plenty of talent at the position, and you can simply draft one later, while continuing to load up at other positions.
Round 3: RB Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints (3:12)
This is the year that Kamara falls off a cliff. They have two talented young running backs on the roster who are going to get more early-down work, and his passing volume has to come down. New head coach Kellen Moore is not going to try to crawl down the field with unproductive dump-offs to Kamara like the last regime did for years. That's what got them fired.
Round 4: WR Garrett Wilson, New York Jets (4:5)
We want nothing to do with the Jets' offense this season. Justin Fields is not good enough to sustain a productive fantasy receiver to warrant this draft value. Can Wilson have some blowup games that make his numbers as a whole not look terrible? Sure. However, he will hurt you far more often than he wins you games this season.
Round 5: WR Devonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles (5:6)
It's hard to justify drafting an NFL WR2 in a low-volume passing offense as your fantasy WR2. That's what his current price is, and we aren't buying it. The Eagles' outstanding rushing attack and positive game scripts have damaged all the passing options in Philly, and Smith is no exception.
Round 6: RB Aaron Jones, Minnesota Vikings (6:8)
Jordan Mason is going to handle a lot of the early-down work and most likely take over at the goal line. Jones is a 30-year-old running back coming off the most carries of his career. That is very concerning.
Round 7: RB Joe Mixon, Houston Texans (7:10)
Don't draft Mixon. There is a good chance he doesn't even play this season. He should be off your board unless he falls into the teen rounds and you have an extra IR slot.
Round 8: Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8:11)
Godwin is going to be out until October and is coming off a gruesome ankle injury. With Emeka Egbuka starting the season as the WR2 for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, we don't see him ever giving that job back.
Round 9: PK Brandon Aubrey, Dallas Cowboys (9:5)
Don't be the guy who drafts a kicker in the ninth round.
Round 10: RB Brian Robinson Jr, San Francisco 49ers (10:12)
We understand that the backup running back for the San Francisco 49ers has more value as a handcuff than in most teams. Unfortunately, there is no guarantee Robinson is the true handcuff. When Isaac Guerendo gets healthy, he's a much more explosive running back. It will be difficult for the Plodding Robinson to hold him off.