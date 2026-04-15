Xavier Legette Gets A Shot To Be A WR1 In This NFL Mock Trade To The Dolphins

When the new NFL league season opened up back in March, we saw a flurry of trades, but things have slowed down over the past few weeks. That's all going to change soon as teams look to position themselves for and navigate the 2026 NFL Draft. The draft will kick off on April 23, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, so we are only about a week away from the big event.

While big stars like AJ Brown and De'Von Achane are getting most of the attention, there are also plenty of other good players who could be moved, but might not get quite as much press. One player that fits that bill is Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette.

Legette was a divisive prospect coming out of South Carolina after a monster season and an incredible NFL Scouting Combine performance. However, he came out of nowhere as a senior to explode onto the scene after very little production previously in his career.

He remains a divisive player as he has not lived up to first-round expectations in Carolina, but all of that isn't necessarily his fault. Still, his 860 yards and seven touchdowns in two seasons are not good enough, but there could be a team that believes he has a lot more to give, and they could get it out of him.

Miami Dolphins - Carolina Panthers Mock Trade

Miami Dolphins Receive

WR - Xavier Legette

2026 Sixth Round Pick (No. 200)

Carolina Panthers Receive

2026 Fifth Round Pick (No. 151)

2026 Seventh Round Pick (238)

Fantasy Impact

Legette would be a much-needed reinforcement for Malik Willis and the Dolphins' passing attack. He could legitimately have a shot to compete to be the WR1 in Miami. That would be a massive opportunity for the physically gifted young receiver. If he can develop and put it all together, this move could completely revitalize his career.

Back in Carolina, this would open things up for their pass-catchers. It's not that Legette was putting up huge numbers, but we'd expect him to see about 75 to 80 targets in a full 17-game season. Those targets could now be distributed to their other young wideouts like Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker.

Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Miami Dolphins

Miami desperately needs weapons because they want their new quarterback to have a shot to be successful; however, they are also on a tight budget due to all the dead cap space they have taken on from moving on from stars to start this rebuild.

What they do have is a ton of draft picks. It's unlikely they'll find a more talented receiver with more upside than Legette on Day 3 of the draft. This is a low-risk, high-upside move on a young player at the start of a rebuild.

Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Carolina Panthers

Carolina has a bit of a logjam of talented young pass-catchers. It would make sense to move someone, and the most likely candidate is Legette. Moving up 49 spots into the fifth round from the sixth round could help them acquire a rookie that they have their eye on.

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