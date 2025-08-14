Ray Davis and 3 More Fantasy Football Sleeper Running Backs in 2025
We have identified the key sleeper fantasy running backs for you all offseason. These are the best of the best. These are the must-have guys. These are the running backs being drafted as an RB4 or later that you need to have on your fantasy rosters.
Ray Davis, Buffalo Bills
Davis looked good as a rookie last season, and his role is only going to grow this season. He scored six touchdowns on just 130 touches. Despite the Buffalo Bills just giving James Cook way too much money, Davis is going to be a major factor in this backfield. Not only is he an elite handcuff with league-winning upside, but he also has stand-alone value.
Cook "holding in" until mid-August also raises concerns about his potential health and readiness to start the season. We have seen so many holdouts get their first action at game speed and almost immediately suffer a soft-tissue injury. If Cook were to go down, Davis would have RB1 upside and would be more valuable than Cook is now because Davis wouldn't have to deal with a running back like himself stealing touches from him. He is a steal as the RB45.
Dylan Sampson, Cleveland Browns
This one comes with a caveat that this take should be thrown away if it's announced that Quinshon Judkins will be ready to go for the start of the season, or even if he gets a short suspension to start the season. Nevertheless, if Judkins is out, Sampson is a talented running back and was an impressive prospect. I graded him out higher than guys like RJ Harvey. We know that Jerome Ford is a mid-level plodder who is capable, but doesn't bring anything special to the table.
Sampson, on the other hand, is an explosive back and could be a difference maker in Cleveland. This is a dynamic back with the potential to be everything we thought we'd be getting from Judkins before his domestic violence arrest. He is a much better value as the RB48 than Ford is as the RB44. If you are investing in the Browns' backfield this season, roll the dice on Sampson instead of playing it safe with Ford.
Jaydon Blue, Dallas Cowboys
The argument here isn't necessarily that Blue is great, but there is a chance that he could be. We know that Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders aren't any good. Blue is the only running back on this team with any upside.
While he could flop, he is worth the risk as the RB50. This is a low-cost, high-upside option with an easy path to being the RB1 in Dallas because there is no one impressive in front of him on the depth chart. He's the only back on the team worth consideration, and if he busts, then you can simply move on from him.
Isaac Guerendo, San Francisco 49ers
I have been very vocal that I'm out on Christian McCaffrey this season and don't even have him ranked as an RB1. However, that doesn't mean I'm out on the San Francisco 49ers rushing attack. With that said, if I'm out on CMC, then I have to be in on somebody. That somebody is Guerendo. As a rookie last year, he averaged 5.0 yards per carry and scored four touchdowns on 84 carries. McCaffrey cannot maintain a full workload and stay healthy. Therefore, he either sees a lighter workload or gets injured. In either case, Guerendo is in line for a breakout season.