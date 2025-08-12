NFL analyst: Seahawks RB Zach Charbonnet 'is gonna start' over Kenneth Walker III
To this point, Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III has appeared to be grandfathered into the starting role for the team. He's undeniably extremely talented, but he also has been injured often and indecisive at the line of scrimmage — leading to frequent negative plays.
Zach Charbonnet, however, has been the opposite. He's almost always available and healthy (missed one game in two seasons) and has a powerful, decisive rushing style that allows him to get downhill and pick up yardage consistently.
Charbonnet is as good or better than Walker as a pass-catcher out of the backfield and is much better in pass protection. He averaged 4.2 yards per carry behind the Seahawks' sub-par offensive line last season, including a career-best performance versus the Arizona Cardinals where he totaled 22 carried for 134 yards and two touchdowns.
All this has led to trade rumors involving Walker and speculation that Charbonnet could overtake Walker for the lead role in 2025 — a notion that doesn't seem that crazy when you also consider Charbonnet's fit in Klint Kubiak's offense. Seattle Sports 710 AM radio host and former NFL quarterback Brock Huard agrees.
“Zach Charbonnet is gonna start versus the 49ers Week 1 at home,” Huard said, per Seattle Sports 710 AM's Cameron Van Til. “And that’s not an inside source. … That’s just taking in all of this information, and it’s doing the Mike Macdonald thing: you pay off the guys that earn it. Zach Charbonnet has earned this.”
Kubiak even complimented Charbonnet's approach to the game, saying "his mental approach to the game is extremely impressive" and that overall he's "really been impressed" with the third-year rusher out of UCLA. That could go a long way when the coaching staff is trying to settle on a Week 1 starter.
With more opportunities, Charbonnet finished with 135 carries for 569 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground in 2024. He added 42 catches for 340 yards and another score through the air.
It wouldn't be shocking to see No. 26 take the field first in Week 1. Walker, who has been battling a foot injury, might not even be healthy enough to play, which could make the decision easier for the Seahawks.
