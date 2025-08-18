2025 Fantasy Football Draft Rankings: Quarterbacks
Fantasy football drafts are in full swing, and kickoff is now less than three weeks away. Rankings and projections matter more than ever. The worst thing you can do is roll into draft day with an outdated cheat sheet. That’s why at Fantasy Sports on SI, we’re rolling out fresh rankings and cheat sheets every single day right up until Week 1. But who leads the quarterback pool after two weeks of the NFL preseason?
The Top Quarterbacks To Target In 2025
This season, there’s a clear top tier of signal-callers led by Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, and Jayden Daniels. After a sensational rookie campaign with the Washington Commanders, Daniels looks poised for another league-winning season in 2025, and a sophomore slump is simply off the table—even if Terry McLaurin were to hold out (which we don’t anticipate). The addition of former 49ers standout Deebo Samuel gives Daniels another dynamic weapon, setting the stage for an electrifying offense in the nation’s capital.
I’m normally a late-round quarterback drafter but if I were to target any top-tier QB, I’m looking for Daniels.
Another second-year quarterback cracking the top-10 in 2025 is none other than Caleb Williams—and this year there is absolutely no excuse for him to fail. Chicago loaded up on offensive firepower, snagging tight end Colston Loveland in the draft and adding dynamic wideout Luther Burden III to an already crowded receiver room featuring DJ Moore and second-year breakout candidate Rome Odunze. With a reinforced offensive line in front of him, Williams shouldn’t absorb a league-high 66 sacks as he did in 2024.
In the late rounds, I’m very high on Minnesota Vikings general J.J. McCarthy and you should be too if you miss out on of the top field generals. Sure, he’s never played an NFL snap but he’s poised to deliver big returns with Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and TJ Hockenson in his arsenal of weapons. The former Michigan Wolverine brings the kind of skill set that can spark an offense from Day 1. High-stakes fantasy managers are already buying in, vaulting him into the QB17 range this summer. Yes, there will be a learning curve, but his blend of arm strength, mobility, and a full 17-game runway gives him a realistic path to 4,500 total yards and 30-plus touchdowns—production that would land him squarely in the Sam Darnold (4,531/36) conversation.
If you are digging into the late rounds for a signal-caller, don't sleep on Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence. The Jaguars’ revamped offense is built for speed, with more quick-hitting plays and an increased role for the running backs in the passing game. Trevor Lawrence now has a rising star in Brian Thomas and the versatile Travis Hunter at his disposal, giving this unit some firepower. Despite being drafted as the QB19, his floor feels very “2024 Matthew Stafford” (3,803/20), while his ceiling points to 4,000+ total yards and 25+ scores—making him one of the sneaky values of draft season.
So without further ado, let's take a look at this year's rankings and identify the best values to target on draft day.