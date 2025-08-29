Fantasy Sports

2025 Fantasy Football PPR Rankings: The Printable Cheat Sheet To Dominate Draft Day

Optimize your fantasy draft with our 2025 PPR cheat sheet, featuring expert rankings and top quarterback, running back, wide receiver, and tight end targets—including Jayden Daniels, Puka Nacua, and Travis Kelce—to maximize your league-winning potential.

Matt Brandon, Shawn Childs

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium.
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The biggest draft weekend of the fantasy football season has finally arrived. With kickoff less than a week away, managers everywhere are locking in their rosters—and here at Fantasy Sports on SI, we’ve got you covered with the most comprehensive PPR cheat sheet in the game. Our expert positional rankings will guide you to the right targets at every turn, so keep a sharp eye on ADPs and get ready to dominate your leaguemates.

Quarterbacks

The chalk in the industry has Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson as the top two quarterbacks. And it’s easy to see why. But Jayden Daniels had an electric rookie season and his dual-threat ability has launched him into the top tier of signal callers in the NFL. While we do have Josh Allen slightly edging the second-year sensation out in our projections, Daniels is the slightly better value at his ADP and we have him outright finishing ahead of Jackson. 

Jayden Daniel
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) during warmups against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

After a ridiculous rookie campaign with the Washington Commanders, Daniels looks poised for another league-winning season in 2025, and a sophomore slump is simply off the table—espeically now that Terry McLaurin has signed his contract extension. The addition of former 49ers standout Deebo Samuel gives Daniels another dynamic weapon, setting the stage for an electrifying offense in the nation’s capital. After trading Brian Robinson Jr. to the 49ers, Daniels and the passing game could be asked to shoulder an even heavier load if the backfield—featuring Austin Ekeler, Chris Rodriguez, and rookie Jacory Croskey-Merritt—fails to live up to expectations.

Typically, I employ a late-round quarterback strategy but if I were to target any top-tier QB, I’m looking for Daniels. If you miss out on Daniels, a few quarterbacks who we are higher than the consensus are Caleb Williams, Trevor Lawrence, and J.J. McCarthy. 

Running Backs

Although Saquon Barkley posted a career year, he actually finished second in PPR scoring behind Jahmyr Gibbs—mostly because he sat out Week 18. Barkley enters 2025 as the RB3 in our PPR rankings, but history shows running backs coming off career seasons often take a step back. That's one of the reasons he's the RB5 in these projections.

His lower ceiling in receptions allows other backs to close the gap in fantasy points, and with Jalen Hurts stealing roughly half of Philadelphia’s rushing touchdowns, Jahmyr Gibbs and Bijan Robinson are the top two running backs over Saquon. Even with a career season under his belt, Barkley could see a slight regression—something fantasy managers should keep in mind.

You might be surprised to see Christian McCaffrey as our RB3 but he’s a former Offensive Player of the Year for a reason and he has the potential to deliver league-winning upside, especially with a super soft late-season schedule. So long as he is healthy, CMC has RB1 upside. Though fantasy football owners have certainly been burned by him before. 

Wide Receivers

Not Ja’Marr Chase. Not CeeDee Lamb. Not Justin Jefferson. So who is our WR1 in PPR formats? None other than Puka Nacua. If you extrapolate Puka Nacua’s production from his final 10 regular-season games over a full 17-week slate, he would have finished as fantasy’s WR2—trailing only Chase. His bruising, after-the-catch style does raise some durability concerns, but the upside is undeniable.

Puka Nacu
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (17) carries the ball against the Arizona Cardinals in the second half at SoFi Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Rams unleash Nacua all over the field—sideline, slot, screens—making him one of the league’s most target-rich receivers. Despite ranking just sixth among wideouts in ADP, that feels criminally low for a player with such volume in one of football’s most receiver-friendly offenses. He is our top wide receiver heading into 2025, though we wouldn’t be upset if you decided to draft the more proven Chase after his historic triple crown season in 2024. Though the argument we made above about Barkley applies to Chase so buyer beware.

Tight Ends

At the tight end position, there aren’t any surprises at the top of the list with Brock Bowers and Trey McBride. However, the TE3 is none other than Travis Kelce, who is entering the season as an engaged man after proposing to Taylor Swift. In fantasy football, Kelce has seen a decline over the past two seasons—not because of his relationship, but because the Chiefs lost structure at wide receiver. 

Despite catching over 90 passes in seven consecutive years, Kelce averaged just 8.5 yards per catch in 2024, well below his 12.7 YPC from 2014–2022, and scored only three touchdowns. Last year, nearly 70% of his targets came behind the line or within 10 yards, slightly up from 2023 but in line with 2022. Improved spacing at the second and third levels should push his yards per catch back over 10 this season.

Kelce remains a consummate professional, combining work ethic, preparation, and elite talent. He looks poised to dominate again, keeping him central to the Chiefs’ game plan and giving fantasy owners plenty to celebrate in 2025.

DOWNLOAD THE CHEAT SHEET HERE!

More Fantasy Sports On SI News:

feed

Published |Modified
Matt Brandon
MATT BRANDON

Matt Brandon has worked in the Fantasy Sports / Sports Media industry for over a decade including stints at Scout Media, CBS Sports, Sports Illustrated, DrRoto.com, Fantasy SP, FullTime Fantasy, and more. Brandon produced Top-10 rankings in FantasyPros’ nationwide contest three years in a row. He has taken down a few big DFS tournaments on FanDuel and DraftKings but his bread and butter is season-long fantasy football, fantasy basketball, and sports betting. Brandon bleeds blue for his New York sports teams: the New York Giants, New York Knicks, New York Rangers, and New York Mets.

Shawn Childs
SHAWN CHILDS

With 20+ years of experience in the high-stakes fantasy market, I aim to research and compete at the highest level in baseball and football each season. I've contributed as a writer/analyst for Sports Draft Daily, ScoutPro, Scout Fantasy, Fulltime Fantasy, FFToolbox, and Sports Illustrated Fantasy. I'm honored to be in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship Hall of Fame. My drafting philosophy is risk-averse yet open to betting on potential game-changers. I approach player selection with a neutral perspective, acknowledging that fantasy sports are inherently unpredictable due to injuries, performance dips, and managerial decisions. My work focuses on these main areas: - Season-long fantasy baseball and football - BestBall Baseball and Football Events - Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS): DraftKings, FanDuel, and Underdog - Long Shot Player Prop Parlays for NFL I participate in various leagues and contests, including NFBC, NFFC, RTSports, FFPC, DraftKings, Underdog Fantasy, FanDuel, and FFWC, with the goal of leveraging my extensive experience and research for success in each game format. A fantasy follower can expect in-depth profiles of NFL and MLB players, along with season-long and weekly projections for each fantasy football season. In addition, I have many strategy articles to help develop fantasy players' learning curves.

Home/Rankings