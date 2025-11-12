Drake Maye, Matthew Stafford, Jonathan Taylor Lead 2025 NFL MVP Race
As we are now through 10 weeks of the NFL season and heading towards Week 11, the MVP picture is beginning to come into focus. There are a few familiar faces, but overall, the MVP picture is a bit surprising in 2025. This is the NFL MVP ladder for Week 11.
1. QB Drake Maye, New England Patriots
Maye has been unbelievable in his second year as an NFL quarterback and has climbed to the top of our MVP ladder. He has led the Patriots to seven straight victories, and he has them at the top of the AFC East with an 8 - 2 record. Not only has he completely turned the Pats around, but he's also been a huge benefit for fantasy football owners. Currently, he is the QB1 overall in fantasy football. Not only has he thrown for 2,555 yards, 19 touchdowns, and just five interceptions, but he has also tacked on 283 yards and two TDs on the ground.
2. QB Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams
Stafford is having a resurgence year at the age of 37. This season, he has passed for 2,427 yards, 25 TDs, and just two interceptions. He has the Rams tied for first place in the NFC West with the Seattle Seahawks, with a record of 7 - 2. With both Puka Nacua and Davante Adams at his disposal, he's not showing any sign of slowing down. For fantasy, he is the QB7 overall.
3. RB Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts
After a down week in Week 9, Taylor absolutely exploded in Week 10, rushing for 244 yards and three TDs, and added three receptions for 42 yards through the air. That outing propelled him right back up the MVP ladder to No. 3, and he probably should be No. 1 if not for the NFL's QB bias for the award. His 49.6 fantasy points in Week 10 also propelled him up the fantasy rankings, and he is now the RB1 overall by more than 25 fantasy points.
4. QB Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
Mahomes put up a stinker in Week 9 before the Chiefs' bye week, which knocked him from the top spot. Heading into Week 11, he is now sitting in the No. 4 spot. He will look to get back on track on Saturday against the Denver Broncos. For fantasy, Mahomes is currently the QB2 overall, but he's the QB1 when it comes to fantasy points per game.
5. QB Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
Allen slipped all the way down to No. 5 after a disastrous game against the Miami Dolphins in Week 10. While statistically he numbers were there, Allen had a bad game that included a terrible interception and poor play on third and fourth down. While he's still the fantasy QB4 this season, his on-field play has not been as impressive as his stats.