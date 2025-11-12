Fantasy Sports

Emeka Egbuka, Tyler Warren, Jaxson Dart, And More NFL Rookie of the Year Candidates

Week 11 NFL Rookie of the Year rankings are shaping up, with Emeka Egbuka, Tyler Warren, and Jaxson Dart leading the charge among the league’s top rookies.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) warms up before a game against the New England Patriots at Raymond James Stadium. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

As we get deeper into the season, the top NFL rookies are starting to separate themselves from the pack. The NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year picture is heating up, and it's starting to become clear. These our our NFL Rookie of the Year rankings for Week 11. 

1. WR Emeka Egbuka, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Egbuka returned from the Bucs' bye week in Week 10 and looked fully recovered from his hamstring issue. He caught six passes for 115 yards and a touchdown. The rookie is having an incredible season and has now caught 40 passes for 677 yards and six touchdowns. As far as fantasy goes, he is a WR1 and the current WR10 overall. If he continues to improve as many rookies do, he could enter 2026 as one of the top wide receivers in the league.     

2. TE Tyler Warren, Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren (84) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the first quarter of the game at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Warren is having an outstanding rookie season. He has quickly become the most important weapon in the Colts' passing attack. This season, he has caught 50 passes for 617 yards and three TDs. He also has a rushing TD this season. With Warren becoming the focal point of the passing game in Indy, it has led to him being the fantasy TE2 overall this season. Only Trey McBride has scored more fantasy points at the position this season.    

3. QB Jaxson Dart, New York Giants

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) carries the ball against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half at MetLife Stadium. / Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

Dart has brought life to the Giants' offense and has been exciting to watch. What he's lacked as a top-tier passer, he's made up for with his rushing. So far this season, he's thrown for 1,417 yards, 10 TDs, and three interceptions, while rushing for 317 yards and seven TDs on the ground. However, he suffered a concussion in Week 10, which will likely keep him sidelined for at least one week. That could change his Rookie of the Year outlook. 

4. RB Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes the ball against the Denver Broncos during the second half at Empower Field at Mile High. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

There is a significant drop-off after the top three candidates. Jeanty hasn't been bad this season, but he has certainly fallen short of expectations. Heading into Week 11, he has rushed for 547 yards and five TDs, and added 136 yards and three TDs through the air. From a fantasy perspective, he is currently the RB12 overall. There could be other rookie rushers coming for his spot in these rankings in the coming weeks.    

5. Tetairoa McMillan, Carolina Panthers  

McMillan comes in at No. 5. He's caught 46 passes for 618 yards and two TDs this season. While he could easily move up to the No. 4 spot, he's also just clinging on at No. 5 with plenty of young stars right behind him. He's the fantasy WR22, but he needs to be looking over his shoulder at some ascending rookie running backs like Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson.  

Mark Morales-Smith is a father of five, a former college football scout and semi-pro football player. Morales-Smith is a long-time competitive fantasy football player with well over a decade of professional writing experience at multiple high-level sites, including Sports Illustrated, FullTime Fantasy, FantasySP, and more.

