Emeka Egbuka, Tyler Warren, Jaxson Dart, And More NFL Rookie of the Year Candidates
As we get deeper into the season, the top NFL rookies are starting to separate themselves from the pack. The NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year picture is heating up, and it's starting to become clear. These our our NFL Rookie of the Year rankings for Week 11.
1. WR Emeka Egbuka, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Egbuka returned from the Bucs' bye week in Week 10 and looked fully recovered from his hamstring issue. He caught six passes for 115 yards and a touchdown. The rookie is having an incredible season and has now caught 40 passes for 677 yards and six touchdowns. As far as fantasy goes, he is a WR1 and the current WR10 overall. If he continues to improve as many rookies do, he could enter 2026 as one of the top wide receivers in the league.
2. TE Tyler Warren, Indianapolis Colts
Warren is having an outstanding rookie season. He has quickly become the most important weapon in the Colts' passing attack. This season, he has caught 50 passes for 617 yards and three TDs. He also has a rushing TD this season. With Warren becoming the focal point of the passing game in Indy, it has led to him being the fantasy TE2 overall this season. Only Trey McBride has scored more fantasy points at the position this season.
3. QB Jaxson Dart, New York Giants
Dart has brought life to the Giants' offense and has been exciting to watch. What he's lacked as a top-tier passer, he's made up for with his rushing. So far this season, he's thrown for 1,417 yards, 10 TDs, and three interceptions, while rushing for 317 yards and seven TDs on the ground. However, he suffered a concussion in Week 10, which will likely keep him sidelined for at least one week. That could change his Rookie of the Year outlook.
4. RB Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders
There is a significant drop-off after the top three candidates. Jeanty hasn't been bad this season, but he has certainly fallen short of expectations. Heading into Week 11, he has rushed for 547 yards and five TDs, and added 136 yards and three TDs through the air. From a fantasy perspective, he is currently the RB12 overall. There could be other rookie rushers coming for his spot in these rankings in the coming weeks.
5. Tetairoa McMillan, Carolina Panthers
McMillan comes in at No. 5. He's caught 46 passes for 618 yards and two TDs this season. While he could easily move up to the No. 4 spot, he's also just clinging on at No. 5 with plenty of young stars right behind him. He's the fantasy WR22, but he needs to be looking over his shoulder at some ascending rookie running backs like Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson.