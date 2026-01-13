Jeremiyah Love, Makai Lemon Headline 2026 Dynasty Fantasy Football Rookie Mock Draft 

While we are still currently focused on the NFL Playoffs, before you know it, it will be all about the 2026 NFL Draft. Then, dynasty owners will start with their rookie drafts. Things can and will change once the players are drafted to their NFL teams; however, it's never too early to take a look at next season. This is our first single-quarterback dynasty rookie mock draft for 2026.

1. RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

Love is the clear top rookie fantasy option coming into the league this year. He is viewed as far and away the top running back in this draft class, and he's likely the only running back who will be drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft.

2. WR Carnell Tate, Ohio State

Tate isn't necessarily locked in as the top wide receiver in this class, but we expect him to be the top option by the time we get to dynasty rookie drafts. Our next two players could also end up being the top fantasy wideout in this class.

3. WR Makai Lemon, USC

USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) takes the ball on a kickoff return in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Lemon is who I personally view as the best wide receiver in this draft class right now, although that could change with more film study. Still, Tate is the flashier player with an Ohio State pedigree, which will likely push him up draft boards.

4. WR Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State

Tyson is a wide receiver who could build up a ton of steam leading up to the NFL Draft. Injuries have been his issue, but he has massive upside and should impress during the draft process.

5. WR Denzel Boston, Washington

Boston is a safe option and a prototypical NFL WR1. If there is a player who could drop in this draft for a more exciting option, it's Boston.

6. WR KC Concepcion, Texas A&M

We expect Concepcion to be one of the more polarizing players in this draft. Fantasy owners who love speedy players with upside will love him, while others will fear his potential to be a bust.

7. TE Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon

Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) looks on before the game against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Sadiq will be the top tight end in this class, and he's loaded with upside and athleticism. He's not a top-tier prospect like a Brock Bowers or Tyler Warren, but in the right system, he can be massively productive as a pass-catcher.

8. RB Jonah Coleman, Washington

The next three players could all swap around over the course of the next few months, but Coleman is looking like the favorite to be the RB2 of draft boards in rookie drafts this season.

9. RB Nicholas Singleton, Penn State

Penn State Nittany Lions running back Nicholas Singleton (10) carries the ball against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the first half at SHI Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Singleton is an exciting player with massive upside. While he may not be as safe as the other running backs in this first round, he is absolutely electric and will gain a ton of fantasy buzz.

10. RB Emmitt Johnson, Nebraska

Johnson will be viewed as a top option for his potential PPR upside. However, he doesn't jump off the screen like Singleton, which could push him down to the No. 10 spot. His landing spot could drastically change his value more than any of the other running backs ahead of him.

