Trey McBride & Two Second-Year Studs Among 2026 Fantasy Football Top 5 Tight Ends

The 2025 fantasy football season is now over, but it's never too soon to start looking ahead to the upcoming season. One of the most interesting positions to rank during the offseason is the tight ends. Tight ends are tricky to get right, and that can become a problem because you only get to start one of them. These are the top five tight ends for 2026.

1. Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals

McBride is undoubtedly our top tight end heading into 2026. He dominated this season. Not only was he the best tight end, but he lapped the field. In 2025, scored 315.9 fantasy points and averaged 18.6 fantasy points per game. Kyle Pitts finished as the TE2; he scored a total of 210.8 fantasy points and averaged 12.4 fantasy points per game. No one was close to being on McBride's level, and he is going to continue to be great.

2. Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) looks on before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

It was a tough year for Bowers. He finished as the TE11 overall. The second-year tight end struggled with a knee injury and was stuck in a terrible offense. Nevertheless, we have no concerns that he won't bounce back next season. Bowers is too good not to land back on his feet, and we view him as the only tight end with a chance to bypass McBride for the top spot.

3. Tyler Warren, Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren (84) pulls in a catch for a first down Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Warren had an outstanding rookie campaign and established himself as the focal point of the Colts' passing game on the first drive of the season. Unfortunately, like most of the Colts, he saw his production decline once Daniel Jones went down with a season-ending injury. His role and production should only increase in 2026. Despite the issues with the Indy quarterbacks, he still finished as the TE4 overall in his first season.

4. Tucker Kraft, Green Bay Packers

Kraft was looking like a breakout star this year. Unfortunately, in his eighth game of the season, he tore his ACL and was placed on injured reserve. Nevertheless, in those eight games, he averaged 14.7 fantasy points per game, and that includes the game he left in the first half because of his injury. If not for the uncertainty of a player coming off a major knee injury, he would be ranked even higher.

5. Harold Fannin Jr, Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (88) on the sideline during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

We weren't sure who to put in the five spot. There were a few other options we could have gone with, including Colston Loveland. However, we landed on Fannin. While he may not play in as good an offense, he could be the primary target in the Browns' passing game next season, which isn't something many tight ends around the league can say. Still, with the coaching staff unknown, the quarterback situation in question, and David Njoku still lurking, a lot can change before next season.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: