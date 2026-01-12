2026 Fantasy Football Top 5 Running Backs: Bijan Robinson But No Christian McCaffrey

With the 2025 fantasy football season now behind us, it's already time to start looking ahead to 2026. One of the most fun positions to rank during the offseason is the running backs. A great running back can help carry your fantasy team, and it is important to hit on them. However, they are also the most volatile position. These are the top five running backs for 2026.

1. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons

Robinson finished as the RB2 overall in 2025, scoring 21.8 fantasy points per game. He dominated in fantasy championships and is fresh off a first-team All-Pro honor. However, we expect him to be significantly better for fantasy owners next season. That's because we expect backup running back Tyler Allgeier to move on from the Falcons to become a starter somewhere. Without Allgeier there to steal touchdowns from Robinson, the sky is the limit for the best running back in football.

2. Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) warms up ahead of the Green Bay Packers game at Ford Field in Detroit on Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Gibbs could also be a beneficiary of the loss of a backup running back this offseason. There is a good chance that David Montgomery moves on this offseason for a place where he could have a larger role. Nevertheless, he already took a backseat to Gibbs this season, handling the fewest touches that he's ever managed as a Lion. That gap will only widen next season, even if Montgomery returns. The truth is that Gibbs has simply become undeniable. You can make a strong case that he has the most upside of any fantasy running back in the league.

3. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) looks on during warmups before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

We are putting Taylor at No. 3. Yes, the end of the season may have left a bad taste in the mouth of fantasy owners, but his decline has a direct correlation to the injury to Daniel Jones. Let's not forget how incredible he was for the majority of the season. As long as the Colts don't totally botch their quarterback position, Taylor should pick up next season just like he started this season.

4. De'Von Achane, Miami Dolphins

If we had more clarity about the situation in Miami, Achane would be higher. However, we currently don't know who the coach, offensive coordinator, or quarterback will be next season. That is enough uncertainty to drop him down to the four spot. With that said, he brings an unmatched skill set to the table, which makes him too special to drop any further. His combination of speed and pass-catching ability is not replicated by anyone else in the NFL.

5. James Cook, Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III (4) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the second half at Gillette Stadium. | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

This may be controversial being that the 2025 RB1 Christian McCaffrey did not make the list, but we are going with Cook here. We do not have the confidence that he won't see a steep decline from McCaffrey in 2026, healthy or not. Nonetheless, this is about Cook and not CMC. Cook is coming off a great season has proven he is capable of this kind of production on a yearly basis. There was some doubt about that coming into this year, but those doubts have been proven wrong.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News