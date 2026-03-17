2026 Dynasty Fantasy Football Rookie Mock Draft Round 2: Ty Simpson and Sleepers

The NFL Draft is the next big event in the NFL offseason cycle. With the big event just weeks away, we turn our eyes to pay attention to who will be the future playmakers of the league. In five months from now, we will all become experts on the best rookies and those who can help win a fantasy football title. As for today, we get a head start on the competition. Be sure to click this link for round 1 of our dynasty rookie fantasy football mock draft. Now, here is round 2.

2.1 — Emmett Johnson (RB), Nebraska

Johnson is widely hailed as a top-5 running back in the 2026 NFL draft, thus primed to be drafted in the high-to-mid 2nd round. Johnson is compared to a dual-threat player that lacks speed, but has great shiftiness, with an 88.1 PFF grade. Running backs always get hurt, so Johnson can quickly rise to a meaningful role on the team that drafts him.

2.2 — Kaytron Allen (RB), Penn State

Allen is a big, bruising defender from Penn State. The Nittany Lions are producing great running backs. Allen can be a workhorse for any team that wants to use him that way. Red zone scoring can be a strong suit, thus aiding his fantasy football upside.

2.3 — Elijah Saratt (WR), Indiana

It is widely debated which Indiana wide receiver is better — Sarratt or Omar Cooper Jr. Sarratt gets the very slight edge here. Sarratt can play shift in the slot or vertically with elite hands. He can do it all, coming down with 15 touchdowns in his National Championship 2025-26 season.

2.4 — Zachariah Branch (WR), Georgia

Branch shall rise to be a WR2 at his best. His upside will all depend on his ultimate destination. Branch is very shifty, dominant in the screen game like an Xavier Worthy or Zay Flowers. The branch can be a PPR weapon in due time.

2.5 — Omar Cooper Jr. (WR), Indiana

Cooper Jr. is a YAC-weapon, compared to Deebo Samuel and Rashee Rice. Be sure to check out our likely destinations for Cooper Jr. He shall take the experience he gained under Curt Cignetti and translate it into great NFL play. Wait on training camp hype to gauge his fantasy value.

2.6 — Eli Stowers (TE), Vanderbilt

Stowers is widely considered the No. 2 tight end in this draft class. He is very athletic, and any coach who runs a scheme that values the tight end will show Stowers 'benefit.

2.7 — Germie Bernard (WR), Alabama

Bernard is a gadget player who will find great use for someone. He very well may become a boom-or-bust fantasy football item, but the 'boom' will be very well worth it, pending his destination. We will dream of a prime Deebo Samuel rather than a Skyy Moore.

2.8 — Chris Brazzell II (WR), Tennessee

Brazzell II is among the better vertical, big-bodied threats in the NFL Draft. Envision Courtland Sutton or Christian Watson. If Brazzell II can land on a team like the Saints or Bills, we will love the rookie in short order.

2.9 — Antonio Williams (WR), Clemson

There may have been times in the past when Williams was hyped as a top-5 draft pick at his position. Williams falls, but still has tremendous talent. A better landing spot shall find his upside. Williams is shiftier with crisp route running, like route-running Christian Kirk or Khalil Shakir. Unfortunately, that does dock his fantasy football upside, as he's less likely to score touchdowns.

2.10 — Ty Simpson (QB), Alabama

Simpson may be the most pro-ready quarterback in this draft. Unfortunately, it seems he may not start as a rookie, given the lack of opportunities at his current landing spots. If Simpson does live up to his hype in year two or three, he can be well worth a dynasty roster spot.

2.11 —Demond Claiborne (RB), Wake Forest

For what Claiborne lacks in size, he makes up for in short bursts. Claiborne shall become an elite third-down running back, flashing the skillsets of a poor man's Jahmyr Gibbs or Tyjae Spears. His destination may drastically impact his fantasy football viability.

2.12 — Ja'Kobi Lane (WR), USC

Lane is tall and athletic, like George Pickens or Keon Coleman. This also means that Lane is raw. If his NFL coaching staff can get the best out of him, Lane can rise quite fast in fantasy football. Let's hope for the Chargers, Chiefs, or Saints.

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