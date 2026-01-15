Wide Receivers Dominate 2026 Dynasty Fantasy Football Startup Round 1 Mock Draft

The fantasy football season may have just recently ended, but dynasty leagues are a year-round commitment. There are plenty of dynasty startup drafts that are already set to take place soon. This is a first-round mock draft for dynasty startups heading into the 2026 season before the 2026 NFL Draft.

1. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

We aren't overthinking this one and rolling with the best wide receiver in the league with Chase. He proved this season that even without Joe Burrow, he can be elite.

2. Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams

Nacua's production and volume are too great to overlook, and he deserves to be picked No. 2. Even with Matthew Stafford likely coming to the end of his career within the next few years, we trust Sean McVay to run a successful offense.

3. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

Granted, the current quarterback situation in Minnesota does scare us a bit, but Jefferson is an elite player, and JJ McCarthy will get much better in 2026 or be out for the Vikings.

4. Malik Nabers, New York Giants

New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) looks on before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at MetLife Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The knee injury is a concern, but Nabers is one of the best young wide receivers in the league, and he looks like he could be part of an exciting young offense.

5. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons

Running backs always fall in dynasty startups because their careers aren't as long as other positions, but the best running back in the league can only fall so far. Especially with Tyler Allgeier's contract up after this season.

6. Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions

Gibbs is just a tick behind Robinson. He's one of the most electric backs in the league, and it looks like David Montgomery may be out in Detroit.

7. Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) leaves the field following a game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Bowers is the second-best fantasy tight end in the league and is currently just 23 years old. He is the most valuable fantasy tight end in the league.

8. Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals

McBride is far and away the best pass-catching tight end in both the NFL and fantasy football. Some would argue that it's Brock Bowers, but we'd disagree. However, Bowers is three years younger.

9. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys

Lamb could easily be higher in this mock draft, but we are putting him just behind the tight ends. The youngest in Bowers will go, then fantasy owners will react and take the best one in McBride. After that, they’ll get back to the stud wideouts.

10. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) warms up before the Dallas Cowboys game at Ford Field in Detroit on Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

St. Brown is a young and elite fantasy option year in and year out. He should be drafted even higher, but for whatever reason, he tends to consistently be undervalued.

11. Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders

Jeanty didn't have the best rookie campaign, but most dynasty owners are more than willing to bet that he'll be just fine once the Raiders can put anything around him. Similarly to what we saw with Bijan in his rookie year.

12. Nico Collins, Houston Texans

Collins rounds out the first round. He's young, talented, and linked to a young quarterback with whom he has proven to have a great connection.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: