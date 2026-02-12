2026 Fantasy Baseball Catcher Rankings: Drake Baldwin vs. Salvador Perez

Once the catcher pool thins out, fantasy managers are forced to decide between upside and reliability, and Drake Baldwin and Salvador Perez sit squarely on opposite ends of that spectrum. Baldwin represents the next wave of offensive catchers with growth baked in, while Perez remains a familiar power source battling age and lineup limitations.

C7 – Drake Baldwin, Atlanta Braves (NFBC ADP – 90)

The Braves drafted Baldwin in the third round of the 2022 MLB June Amateur Draft after playing three seasons at Missouri State (.317/81/24/105/5 over 441 at-bats). His bat was steady over three seasons in the minors, leading to a .272 batting average with 136 runs, 32 home runs, 158 RBIs, and three steals over 957 at-bats. His walk rate (13.9%) was plus asset while controlling the damage in strikeouts (19.2%).

Baldwin made the Braves' opening roster last year, helped by Sean Murphy starting the year on the injured list. His bat was quiet over the first 52 at-bats (.250/4/2/6) while operating in a rotational role. He began to show a higher ceiling over his next 22 games (.375/10/5/12 over 64 at-bats), followed by dull stats over 45 at-bats (8-for-45 with five runs, two home runs, and eight RBIs). As a result, Baldwin was dumped back into the free agent pool. Over the last three months, he produced winning catcher stats (.270/37/10/54 over 244 at-bats).

His walk rate (8.5%) and strikeout rate (15.3%) came in better than the league average. Baldwin posted an elite RBI rate (20.1%), giving him 57.3% of his playing time hitting between third and fifth in the batting order. He handled left-handed pitching (.299/13/4/17 over 87 at-bats).

Baldwin had a groundball swing path (48.4%), while grading highly with his HR/FB rate (18.1%), hard-hit rate (49.6%), and exit velocity (91.7).

Drake Baldwin 2026 Fantasy Baseball Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: In a way, Baldwin could be the new and improved version of Adley Rutschman, but he isn’t a lock to be in the starting lineup as often. His contact batting average (.329) has declined as he’s moved up through the Braves’ system. On the downside, his slot in the batting order should be lower if Atlanta’s top five players stay healthy. Let’s go with a .275 batting average, 65 runs, 25 home runs, and 75 RBIs with no value in steals. I like his bat and direction.

C8 – Salvador Perez, Kansas City Royals (NFBC ADP – 99)

Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez (13) reacts during the sixth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Kauffman Stadium. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The power and clutch ability of Perez remain intact, highlighted by his winning RBI rate (17.8%) and average hit rate (1.887). He continues to be a liability in runs, with a sharp decline in his contact batting average (.299 - .347 in 2024).

Perez continues to have a favorable exit velocity (90.0), launch angle (18.1), barrel rate (14.7%), and hard-hit rate (46.4%). He brings a flyball swing path (45.9%) that produces many pulled balls (47.4%). His strikeout rate (19.5%) beat the league average over the past two seasons after showing more risk from 2020 to 2023 (24.0%). Perez has had a low walk rate (4.4%) in his whole career.

His bat lost value against left-handed pitching (.213/5/2/14 over 136 at-bats). Perez ended the year with a .197 batting average over his last 213 at-bats, with 21 runs, 12 home runs, and 38 RBIs. A hot July (.337/14/9/21 over 98 at-bats) masked some of his decline last season.

Salvador Perez 2026 Fantasy Baseball Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: Perez earns extra fantasy value by playing first base and getting many chances at the DH position. The Royals ranked 26th in runs scored (651) last season, showcasing weakness at the backend of the lineup. Perez ranked 85th in FPGscore (-0.49) in 2025.

I respect his power, and his RBI chances (407 and 394) have been higher over the past two years. He’ll turn 36 in early May, suggesting more regression than upside. I’ll lower his bar to .240 batting average with 50 runs, 25 home runs, and 85 RBIs.

Drake Baldwin vs. Salvador Perez 2026 Fantasy Baseball Verdict

Baldwin’s approach, lineup usage, and batted-ball metrics suggest a real chance to emerge as a top-tier offensive catcher if his playing time stabilizes. Perez still offers bankable power and RBIs, but at 36, fantasy managers must account for batting average regression and limited run production when weighing his declining ceiling. Baldwin is the superior option.

