2026 Fantasy Football All-Breakout Team: 7 Undervalued League-Winners

Not every NFL player resides in the best possible situation. Most of them play a fraction of the role that meets their true potential. However, a select few get all the work. They do it in the role they wish. They get all the targets, all the touches, and all the touchdowns that they should. This is my 2026 fantasy football all-breakout team.

QB — Jordan Love

Even with Josh Jacobs on the Commissioner's Exempt List, the Packers are rated with high confidence by the ESPN FPI — the NFL's 4th-rated offense. They would be projected to score more than 25 points per game if that proves to be true.

In 2023, Love finished as the QB5 in fantasy football. In 2024-25, he was not ranked above QB15, partly because he missed games due to injury.

In 2025, however, Love had his best season to date. He had a 66.3% completion percentage with 23 touchdowns and 6 interceptions. His limited output has mostly been due to the Packers' run rate, which has been well above league average.

The Packers have relied on Josh Jacobs in the red zone, leading the NFL in red zone rushing touchdowns over the past two seasons. With Jacobs sidelined and uncertainty surrounding both his return and MarShawn Lloyd's overall skill set, I am bullish that the Packers' passing offense will see more in 2026.

I have the Packers' pass rate returning to a league average of 57.5%. That'll put Love at 238 passing yards per game, scoring 31.3 passing + rushing touchdowns, and QB6.

RB — Bucky Irving

The common critique regarding Irving has been his size. He runs rapidly, but has weighed less than 190 pounds. The newest reports from Tampa Bay say that Irving has put on about 10 pounds of muscle. That should help him rise above that 2025 number of 2.1 yards after contact, which was a tad below league average.

The Buccaneers struggled through injuries last season. It led to shortcomings, where the team's 2025 offensive FPI was rated 0.9 points worse than it was entering 2026. Irving's season ended as the RB34 after playing only 10 games. Over 17, that ranking should be cut in half. I have Irving projected as the RB17 with 75 total yards per game and 11.2 season-long touchdowns.

RB — Breece Hall

Hall will have positive regression work to his favor in 2026. To read more on that, click here. Long story short, Hall only scored 5 touchdowns despite having nearly 300 total touches. Frank Reich will help change that in 2026.

Will the Jets be good? Who knows. However, their FPI rating is 3 points better per game than it was in 2025. Hall is my RB15. For a player that caught over 2 balls per game last yearwho and over 3 balls per game the year prior, no game script should affect Hall to a large extent.

WR — DJ Moore

Josh Allen needs a pass-catcher. Like, really needs one. He put the team on his back last season by scoring 14 rushing touchdowns. The good news is that Allen has a guy named DJ Moore.

Let's flash back to the days of Stefon Diggs. He was the WR9 in 2023 and the WR4 in 2022. Moore is probably not quite the receiver that Diggs was back then, but the team obviously recognizes talent and signs him for big things. With hardly any pass-catching threats (Khalil Shakir, Dalton Kincaid, then Keon Coleman), I expect the usage to be up there above 25% of a passing yard share.

The projection for Moore is above consensus. He is the PPR WR18 with 58 yards and 0.4 touchdowns per game.

WR — Christian Watson

If I am high on Love, I must be high on another Packer, right? Correct. Watson is my "guy." The Packers signed him to a contract that can make him $110.5 million over 4 years. They not only showcase confidence in their wideout, but they also bring in his old college coach.

The Packers now have Noah Pauley on staff as their wide receivers coach. Pauley coached Watson at North Dakota State in that same exact role.

As the Packers' primary X-receiver, Watson is in for a large workload. Jayden Reed and Matthew Golden steal none of those route tree demands. Watson may lead the team in passing snaps played at the position. Graded by PFF as the NFL's 6th-best wide receiver in 2025, I anticipate Watson to be a WR2 in fantasy football with WR1 upside.

FLEX — Terry McLaurin

2025 was basically a forgotten year for the Commanders. Jayden Daniels was never healthy; neither was McLaurin, and they had no elite WR2. So much so that Treylon Burks emerged like the Undertaker to have quite an efficient final few weeks of the season.

I am a 'stan' for Jayden Daniels. The man won the Heisman, and as a rookie, he finished as a top-3 quarterback in fantasy football. I believe his elite abilities make their return in 2025 and thus, fee McLaurin comfortably. We know how good the Ohio State veteran is. He ranks as my WR22 and could emerge much higher should the Commanders manage to get back into NFC East contention.

TE — Dalton Kincaid

Kincaid was 2nd in the NFL in tight end yards per reception in 2025 (14.6). He did this while battling a torn PCL, which kept causing problems. I now wonder what Kincaid can finally become as a fully healthy pass-catcher. It must be immense

Not only did Kincaid provide an explosion, but he ranked 1st in yards per route run and 5th in PFF tight end receiving grade. Do not be worried about Dawson Knox. Talent always rises to the top, and Kincaid has a lot of it. He is my TE6, well above consensus and among my favorite value picks of the season.

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