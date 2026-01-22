Conference Championship NFL Start 'Em Sit 'Em: Davante Adams vs Stefon Diggs

I think that we can say, with confidence, that both Davante Adams and Stefon Diggs are Top-10 NFL Wide Receivers over the past decade. They have certainly aged like it. As they are later on in their careers, they have still both produced huge numbers and now, they find themselves vying for a Super Bowl appearance that neither has yet to achieve. As for this article, we will discuss which player is a better DFS pick. Will it be Adams, or Diggs?

The Case for Davante Adams

Davante Adams is 0-4 in conference championship games.



The streak started vs the Seahawks in 2015… and now he’s facing Seattle again on Sunday.



Does it finally end? 👀 pic.twitter.com/pynS9kTYMm — DraftKings (@DraftKings) January 22, 2026

Adams has played 16 Games this year for the Rams. In this time, he has 129 Targets (19% Target Share), 67 Receptions, 885 Yards, and 14 Touchdowns. He is undeniably the #1 Red Zone Target in the entire NFL, commonly used in those unique, goal-to-go situations.

The volume here is handled in a very interesting manner. His Target Share does not even touch 20%, but he scores, often. That is where our value stands with Adams. He must score to reach true upside.

Defensively, the Seahawks are ranked 4th best versus Wide Receivers. They have allowed (12) Touchdowns on the year to the position. When facing the Seahawks, Adams has just (1) Target, (1) Reception, (1) Yard, and (1) Touchdown.

The Case for Stefon Diggs

Battled back and came up BIG.



Stefon Diggs is an AP Comeback Player of the Year finalist. pic.twitter.com/QSqLMHA96b — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 22, 2026

Diggs has played all 19 Games for the Patriots this season. In turn, he has 110 Targets (21% Target Share), 91 Receptions, 1,069 Yards, and 5 Touchdowns. This makes Diggs commonly hit well-over (50) Yards, and he averages over (5) Receptions per Game. This has some solid DFS value, despite being a less-common Touchdown scorer.

In this matchup, the Broncos oppose Diggs as the 2nd best defense versus Wide Receivers. They have only allowed (6) Touchdowns to the position over all regular season games. This will make Diggs extremely unlikely to score a Touchdown. Nonetheless, he should maintain solid volume.

Diggs did play two games this postseason against Top-6 Coverages. In these games, he has (11) Targets, (6) Receptions, (56) Yards, and (1) Touchdown. Again, he will have volume, but perhaps will reduced efficiency.

DFS Debate: Davante Adams vs Stefon Diggs

This game is a clash of two different value proposition's. Adams hopes for a Touchdown while Diggs relies on volume. However, I do also take notice of one particular fact. That is that Adams has a 19% Target Share, but he has also missed (3) Games. Take him playing all games, and that Target Share can be closer to 25%. In that, he outdoes Diggs in both Target Share and Touchdown-ability.

Given the matchup, volume, and Touchdown upside, we will roll with Adams. He is the guy to play.

Start Davante Adams for all-around better upside.

