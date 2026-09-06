2026 Fantasy Football IDP Breakouts: Dallas Turner & Three Other Players Ready to Make the Leap

In Individual Defensive Player (IDP) fantasy leagues, winning your draft requires identifying young disruptive defenders right before their statistical breakout. While your league mates focus on established household names, targets boasting elite pressure rates, high-volume snap projections, and scheme shifts represent the ultimate value draft targets.

Here are the premier defensive breakout candidates primed to make a leap into elite fantasy status this season.

Edge Rusher: Dallas Turner, Minnesota Vikings

Year two is traditionally where pass rushers unleash their full potential, and Dallas Turner enters a prime setup in Minnesota. Under Brian Flores' aggressive defensive scheme, Turner's alignment versatility gives him an expansive runway to rack up plenty of sacks and high-value splash plays.

Key Metrics & Projection

Pass Rush Win Rate: 16.8% in limited rotational action.

Snap Share Expectation: Projected increase from 42% to 70%+.

IDP Fantasy Projection: 50+ total tackles, 10.5 sacks, 3 forced fumbles

Turner's explosive first step off the line translates directly into backfield disruption. As his total snap count rises to starter levels, his pressure rate points toward a double-digit sack campaign, solidifying him as a premier DL1 candidate.

In his 2026 bold predictions for all 32 NFL teams, @DanGrazianoESPN thunks Dallas Turner could breakout for the Vikings:



“Don't be surprised if ... edge rusher Dallas Turner ranks among the league's sack leaders by the end of the season.” pic.twitter.com/Em6KYEsZst — SleeperVikings (@SleeperVikings) September 2, 2026

Linebacker: Jihaad Campbell, Philadelphia Eagles

Linebackers who stay on the field on every down are the gold standard in IDP leagues. In Vic Fangio's defensive system, a scheme notorious for generating elite fantasy scoring at the linebacker position, Campbell is stepping into an ideal tackle-heavy role.

Key Metrics & Projection

Tackle Efficiency Rate: 13.4% per snap played

Targeted Coverage Rating: Allowed a sub-82.0 passer rating in coverage

IDP Fantasy Projection: 125+ total tackles, 4.0 sacks, 2 interceptions

Campbell possesses the sideline-to-sideline range required to accumulate solo tackles in bunches while offering the coverage ability needed to prevent being substituted on third downs. Expect consistent LB1 output week in and week out.

JIHAAD CAMPBELL | IDP BREAKOUT? 👀



Jihaad Campbell is a VERY interesting IDP play.



The former first-rounder is set to step into the Eagles’ starting lineup, filling the spot vacated by Nakobe Dean’s departure to Vegas.



That’s a BIG deal.



I’m pretty sure he’s up to the task.… pic.twitter.com/oxWU1Icn7j — Dynasty HQ (@DHQFootball) September 2, 2026

Defensive Back: Nick Emmanwori, Seattle Seahawks

Safety scoring in IDP hinges on alignment. Players who slide down into the box or slot offer a much higher tackle floor than single-high deep safeties. Emmanwori fits this hybrid defender mold seamlessly within Mike McDonald's creative defensive scheme.

Key Metrics & Projection

Box Snap Alignment: Played 62% of snaps within 8 yards of the line of scrimmage.

Stop Percentage: Ranked in the 91st percentile among all defensive backs.

IDP Fantasy Projection: 95+ total tackles, 8 pass deflections, 3 interceptions, 2.0 sacks

Emmanwori plays with hyper-aggressive run-support instincts. His proximity to the line of scrimmage ensures high tackle volume alongside backfield playmaking, making him a breakout target to lock down your DB position.

🚨𝗜𝗡𝗝𝗨𝗥𝗬 𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘: Seahawks S Nick Emmanwori is "iffy at best" for Week 1 with an ankle injury and could miss the first two games of the season, though nothing has been determined yet.

(@JFowlerESPN) pic.twitter.com/Q0wgNVDMum — Polymarket Football (@PolymarketBlitz) September 5, 2026

Linebacker: Payton Wilson, Pittsburgh Steelers

Linebackers who step into full-time roles in Pittsburgh's defense historically produce elite fantasy numbers. Wilson's combination of 4.43 speed and lateral range makes him an ideal breakout candidate as his snap share skyrockets into a three-down role.

Key Metrics & Projection

Pass Coverage Grade: Top-15 mark among linebackers in limited usage.

Snap Share Expectation: Projected leap to an 85%+ down-and-distance role.

IDP Fantasy Projection: 115+ total tackles, 3.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 2 interceptions

Wilson's baseline value comes from his ability to cover tight ends and running backs. Because he stays on the field during nickel and dime sub-packages, he maintains a high tackle floor while offering blitzing upside.

Watch for the year 3 jump from Payton Wilson.



He’s one of the guys who will benefit the most from the addition of #steelers DC Patrick Graham.



He’s gonna fit perfectly in this defensive scheme and i think it will give him free roam to play LB how Wilson plays it best.… pic.twitter.com/NS8jM88PyY — RodgersBurgh (@realisticPGHfan) September 3, 2026

Bottom Line

By focusing on underlying usage metrics, snap counts, and scheme fits rather than chasing last year's box scores, you position your roster to capture high-value production at a fraction of the cost. These breakout targets give you the structural edge needed to dominate the defensive side of the ball, securing game-changing upside that can turn your team into a legitimate championship contender.