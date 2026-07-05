Steelers No. 23 Player: Payton Wilson Has Massive Opportunity

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' top 25 players of 2026 are a collection of guys earning a bigger role, playing key roles in the team's success, and potential game-changers that get them over the hump and into a real playoff run. And Payton Wilson could fit all three.

The 26-year-old inside linebacker is coming off his second season in the NFL and his first as a starter for the Steelers. He tallied 126 tackles, two sacks, six tackles for loss, an interception and a fumble recovery.

This season, he's looking for more, and the Steelers want more out of him. So much so, that this year could be the one that decides his future in Pittsburgh.

How Wilson Got Here

The Steelers' inside linebacker problems have been present since Ryan Shazier's injury. They've gone through names like Devin Bush, Mark Barron, Jon Bostic, Myles Jack, Elandon Roberts, and even Marcus Allen made his way into the mix for a moment.

Well, until they figure out the glarring problem, they're going to keep trying. Wilson was their latest attempt.

Patrick Queen was signed to be their No. 1, but the Steelers still needed another starter. With Roberts' contract running out, Pittsburgh searched for their new developmental piece in the NFL Draft and found Wilson.

The 98th overall pick out of North Carolina State was one of the most athletic players in the entire draft, and easily the most athletic in the linebacker class. The Steelers loved him toughness and speed and decided he fit exactly what they were looking for.

Jun 9, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Payton Wilson (41) participates in drills during Minicamp at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Why Wilson is So Important to Steelers in 2026

The Steelers need to figure out their linebacker position. You can't say Queen hasn't worked out, but it's hard to say he's filled the role as consistently as the team wanted him to. And if this is his last season in Pittsburgh, they're right back to square one trying to find a long-term solution.

Wilson is the first option to fill that role. Being a third-round pick, the expectation was to grow into a long-term starter role and sign a second contract. Well, he's taken steps toward that spot but hasn't been consistent, either. This year, he needs to be, not only for the team's future but his own.

There's an opportunity for Wilson to surpass Queen this season. Under a new coaching staff, there are no favorites. While Queen is a known name across the NFL, Patrick Graham could make his own call on which player spends more time on the field, and if Wilson takes a step forward, he could be the favorite for the No. 1 job.

Every NFL teams needs a reliable inside linebacker. It's the center of every aspect of defense, and while there aren't too many elite names out there these days, you need one to be in command and contribute to the defense.

This season, the Steelers need Wilson to become that player.

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