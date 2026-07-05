Eagles LB Jihaad Campbell: Breakout Player For 2026 Comes In At No. 19

This year is a golden opportunity for Jihaad Campbell.

Campbell is going to be the starting off-ball linebacker for the Philadelphia Eagles this season, earning that chance after the team allowed Nakobe Dean to depart in free agency. He'll line up next to Zack Baun as the Eagles seek to continue a recent success of developing off-ball linebackers.

The Eagles traded up one spot in the draft to select Campbell in the first round last year, the latest first-round pick the team hopes will have great success for the franchise.

Philadelphia got a taste of how good Campbell can be, as Campbell started 10 of 17 games in his rookie season. He finished with 80 tackles and a forced fumble, while also having the fourth-highest coverage grade amongst all NFL linebackers (78.6, minimum 600 snaps).

Campbell is going to get his chance this year to prove he can play in the league. Based on the track record of the last five first-round picks, the expectations are pretty high for Campbell.

Why Campbell is so important

The Eagles were fortunate to land Campbell in the first round, as he fell in the draft due to a torn labrum that had teams questioning whether he should be drafted in the top-15. General manager Howie Roseman doesn't draft for need, but seeks the best player available on the Eagles' board.

Trading up one spot for Campbell was worth it for the Eagles, as he was insurance for Nakobe Dean (who was recovering from a torn patella tendon) and had the opportunity to grow in his rookie year. Once Dean returned, Campbell didn't see the field much -- but that was expected given the Eagles had him and Zack Baun as the starting linebackers.

That all changes this year, as Dean's departure paves the way for Campbell to start alongside Baun. The Eagles already have a top-5 defense and Campbell is going to be a part of that young core with Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean, Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Nolan Smith, and Jalyx Hunt.

Is Campbell improving?

Campbell has been learning under the tutelage of Baun over the past year, and Baun sees the progress he's made since he first met Campbell last offseason.

"It's been really cool thinking about how now I'm the veteran teaching the younger guy," Baun said of Campbell in May. "Last year, Week 1, we had an install meeting...It's a lot of information all at one time. AndJihaad hadn't had that yet. He was sitting right next to me. I was watching him and glimpsing at him take notes and in a notebook, chicken scratch with a pencil.

"And right after the meeting, we go to individual meetings. I said, 'Jihaad, let me see your notes and take a look.' I'm like, 'Yeah, go upstairs, get yourself an iPad, a pen, and and this is how we're going to do it.

"And just teaching small things like that, I think are really influential to him and his growth and development. And you saw growth throughout the season. So, I'm really excited for him this upcoming season."

The Eagles are pleased with Campbell's development. He just needs to stay on the field.

What happens if Campbell gets hurt?

Fortunately the Eagles have another player who can start at linebacker in Jeremiah Trotter. Jr.

With Campbell rehabbing his shoulder and missing minicamp, Trotter Jr. was impressive in being around the football and putting himself in position to make plays. Trotter Jr. is going to get an opportunity to start somewhere if it's not in Philadelphia.

The Eagles are deep at linebacker, so Campbell will always have to be on his toes. That's not a bad thing.

Why we ranked Campbell here

Campbell made the top-25 list based on a final vote tally from the three Eagles on SI voters: Publisher/Editor Jeff Kerr, insider John McMullen, and writer Ed Kracz. Campbell finished with 53 points, on a scale where the lowest points wins.

Kerr voted Campbell 19th, McMullen 15th, and Kracz 19th. Here are where the other Eagles on the top-25 list landed so far.

No. 20 -- Tyler Steen (63 points)

No. 21 -- Andrew Mukuba (65 points)

No. 22 -- Braden Mann (65 points)

No. 23 -- Makai Lemon (74 points)

No. 24 -- Jake Elliott (77 points)

No. 25 -- Tank Bigsby (80 points)