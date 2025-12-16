Justin Jefferson's Major Downfall Will Continue Plus 4 Other Wide Receivers to Sit in Week 16

We are getting deeper into the fantasy football playoffs, and the last thing we want now is some dud to ruin our season. Plugging a bad wide receiver into your lineup could mean the difference between moving to the next round or seeing your season come to an end. These are the wide receivers you should sit in Week 16.

Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

Over the past two weeks, the Vikings have scored 65 points, and JJ McCarthy has thrown five touchdowns. Both those games were great matchups against the Washington Commanders and the Cowboys. In those two games, Jefferson has caught a total of four passes for 33 yards. He can not be trusted regardless of the matchup or any other outside factors. It's unfortunate, but Jefferson needs to be benched until next season.

Wan'Dale Robinson, New York Giants

Nov 16, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Green Bay Packers safety Javon Bullard (20) breaks up a pass intended for New York Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (17) during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Robinson sees a ton of targets, but is genuinely a low-upside fantasy option. We are moving away from him this week in the worst possible matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. No defense is allowing fewer fantasy points to opposing wide receivers, and they have been shutting everybody down. This is a matchup that you need to avoid this week. Not only should you bench Robinson, but bench all Giants wide receivers.

Jakobi Meyers, Jacksonville Jaguars

Meyers is the Jags WR1, and that's why we are benching him this week against the Denver Broncos. We expect him to get the Patrick Surtain II treatment. While Meyers is a very good wide receiver, he's the kind of star that we are willing to start in fantasy against the reigning Defensive Player of the Year. This is a bad matchup for the Jags' wideouts against the Denver Broncos, who are allowing the ninth-fewest fantasy points to wide receivers this season.

Michael Pittman Jr, Indianapolis Colts

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA;Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) warms up before an NFL game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. | Travis Register-Imagn Images

It's a small sample size, but in Philip Rivers' one start , Pittman led all Colts' wide receivers in targets, receptions, and yards. That sounds like great news. It's not. He caught three passes for 26 yards. Rivers is going to suck all the fantasy value out of the Indy pass-catchers. We wouldn't start any of them in our fantasy football playoffs. The only player we'd start in this offense is Jonathan Taylor.

DJ Moore, Chicago Bears

Moore had a big game in Week 15, catching four passes for 69 yards and two touchdowns. This is fool's gold to us. Over the previous two weeks with Rome Odunze sidelined, he caught just three passes for 13 yards total. He faces off with the Green Bay Packers this week. These teams played two weeks ago, and more caught one pass for -4 yards.

