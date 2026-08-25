Carnell Tate and 5 Other Fantasy Football Steals on CBS Sports

We are at the peak of fantasy football draft season, and a smart mind will ensure he/she explores every avenue to exploit value opportunities. One way we can do so is by looking at average draft positions across various fantasy football platforms.

Across ESPN, Yahoo, CBS, and many others, ADP will vary based on each platform's internal ranking system. Many casual fantasy managers will draft based on their platform's built-in rankings in the platform's draft tool. In doing so, the value of a player will coincide with those rankings rather than with alignplayer's value or the industry consensus. Here are the top values we find when playing on CBS.

Consensus ADP is weighed across ESPN, Sleeper, and Yahoo combined.

Oronde Gadsden II

CBS ADP: 164.9

Consensus ADP: 140.6

Managers can grab the Chargers tight end more than two rounds later than the consensus. Depending on your roster and league size, Gadsden II may even go undrafted. He is ultimately a very volatile asset with uncertain expectations, competing with Charlie Kolar and David Njoku. I would still not draft Gadsden II.

Jaxson Dart

CBS ADP: 107.0

Consensus ADP: 84.4

Dart is the prime example of a boom-or-bust opportunity. He was the QB13 in 2025, and with over 30 rushing yards per game, that goes a long way. Dart now has Darnell Mooney, Malachi Fields, Odell Beckham Jr., and Isaiah Likely added to his arsenal. Dart is projected as my QB8, a value outside the top 100 overall.

Khalil Shakir

CBS ADP: 149.6

Consensus ADP: 132.0

Value is lower the further we fly down the draft board. The gap from 132 to 149 is much smaller than the gap between 10 and 27. Nonetheless, it is meaningful. Shakir is the Bills' WR2 in 2026. He was the WR44 in 2025 fantasy football. In my projections, Shakir is the WR39, projected for 42.4 yards and 0.3 touchdowns per game

Bo Nix

CBS ADP: 118.3

Consensus ADP: 102.3

Nix is among my top picks at cost in 2026 fantasy football. He is often drafted in the QB12-15 range. Nix is projected as my QB10 with 225 passing yards, 18 rushing yards, and 2.0 total touchdowns per game. Despite coming off an ankle injury, Nix is one of the most durable players in the NFL, having had his only serious injury during his five-year college football career.

Carnell Tate

CBS ADP: 90.0

Consensus ADP: 74.5

We saw what Brian Daboll could create with Malik Nabers. Can he now do it with Tate? I would venture to say, yes. The 4th overall NFL Draft pick will be a primary target, which we project to be the WR37, averaging 3.0 receptions, 47 yards, and 0.36 touchdowns per game. Even then, Tate's upside is much higher, with the potential to exceed his projected output if the offense takes a big leap.

Dalton Kincaid

CBS ADP: 122.5

Consensus ADP: 107.0

The more I think about this, the more I realize it’s insane that Dalton Kincaid was 1st while playing on an unstable PCL. How did he do that https://t.co/MKBbxEL373 — Jeff Mueller, PT, DPT (@jmthrivept) August 13, 2026

Kincaid is one of the best values in 2026, and you cannot convince me otherwise. Kincaid was No. 2 in yards per catch among tight ends this past season. Yet, Kincaid was never 100%, constantly playing through his PCL ailment.

I have Kincaid as the TE4 in the latest projections update. On the NFL's best offense, Kincaid expects to have 3.8 receptions, 49 yards, and 0.55 touchdowns per game.

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