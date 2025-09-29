Green Bay and Baltimore Defenses Among Week 4 Fantasy Football Losers
The Green Bay Packers needed to rebound after coughing up a 10-point fourth quarter lead against Cleveland last week. So, what did they do for an encore this week? The Packers' defense allowed 40 points to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football.
How bad did things get in Week 4? Even the Baltimore Ravens could not esacpe an ugly week that allowed Patrick Mahomes time to rest in a very easy Kansas City win on Sunday afternoon.
Dallas Drops 40 On Green Bay
Again, the Green Bay Packers were the best team through two weeks of the NFL season. They took care of the Detroit Lions with ease and were a few minutes from a 3-0 start. Then, disaster struck! Sadly, the defense was what took a turn this week as the Dallas Cowboys racked up 436 yards of offense and again those 40 points.
Green Bay was ranked pretty high for rankings on defense this week. Sixth might have been a little generous but few could have predicted this kind of stinker on Sunday Night Football. The Packers managed to sack Dak Prescott once all night. Green Bay got very little pressure on Dallas and the Cowboys were allowed to make this a game that lasted until around Midnight.
Green Bay blowing another double-digit lead has to be a major concern along with their pass defense which seemed to have more holes than Swiss cheese on Sunday night. Losing five points for fantasy football owners had to be a gut punch.
Baltimore Lost So Much In Kansas City
Again, there was not much good from the Baltimore Ravens defense versus the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs basically pushed the Ravens around and did whatever they wanted. It could have been a far worse result than 37-20 to be honest. Kansas City was seen resting some offensive starters in the fourth quarter and that almost never happens with the Chiefs.
Many will talk abot the hamstring injury to Lamar Jackson and rightfully so. This Ravens defense was projected in the middle of the pack by many experts for this week but again got shredded like they were playing the Bills or the Lions.
Anyone that rostered the Baltimore Ravens defense this week lost three points on Sunday in their matchup. Baltimore is at home against the Texans and Rams the next two weeks. That may not be much easier.
Joey Slye And More Tennessee Goose Eggs
The Tennessee Titans are 0-4 and on our list once more. Houston shut out the Titans this week as things went from worse to even worse for fantasy owners still holding on to Tennessee players. For Joey Slye, it was a Sunday he would have liked to forget.
Slye missed two kicks and now has only converted on two of his previous six field goal attempts. This was after starting the year a perfect 8-for-8. Little has gone right for the Tennesee offense but missing 41 and 43 yard kicks in ideal conditions cannot sit well with the Titans. Even his touchback percentage has dipped below 50%.