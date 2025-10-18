Fantasy Football Impact: George Kittle, Jauan Jennings Return to 49ers Week 7 Lineup
The 49ers continue their injury woes, but they are back on the uptrack ahead of Week 7. George Kittle is due to make his long awaited return while Jauan Jennings will be back in pads, ready to go. San Francisco has done a phenomal job in the face of their injuries. They find themselves at a record of 4-2 and are 6th in Total Yards per Game. Credit goes up to Kyle Shanahan and Mac Jones above all.
Fantasy Football Impact
The return of Kittle goes a very long way. Not only is he a premier pass-catcher in this offense, be he is also among the best blockers at his position.
It is hard to adequately value Kittle since he has only played in one game this year, but he did have 4 Catches for 25 Yards and 1 Touchdown. In 2024, Kittle had a 23% Target Share and 8 Touchdowns. His value will surely come back into form.
Jennings has played in four games this year. He is averaging 5.3 Catches per Game. 71% of his targets are being caught and he has 136 Yards for 1 Touchdown. Do not expect Jennings to be playing at 100%, but he should still command a normal workload.
Stock Watch
Kittle returns to must-start fantasy football value with TE1 upside.
Jennings will be a Flex play with WR2 upside. He could be benched considering your other roster pieces.
Jake Tonges is now unstartable, although he could still see some limited, but valuable work.
Kendrick Bourne drops in target share, but is still potentially viable as a Flex play. I would rather sit him this week, but he can be started if absolutely necessary.
Fantasy Sports On SI Week 7 Rankings
Jake Tonges: TE34
Kendrick Bourne: WR33
49ers Expect George Kittle, Jauan Jennings Back in Week 7
Kittle has always been expected back in Week 7, so there are absolutely zero limiations on his role. We can expect Kittle to have a massive snap load and reach ultimate upside. They host the Falcons which will be a moderate matchup for Kittle.
Kittle has a soft-tissue injury in his hamstring so as history tells, he may have re-injury risk. This is a weekly rehab thing that will have to do with imflammation and stretching. Kittle is no stranger to these injuries so I am sure he may be just fine.
Jennings has been very injured based on what he has told reporters. That being said, he is clearly healthy enough to play.
His ribs are definitely healed. He would not be cleared otherwise. Between his knee and shoulder, these could be reaggravted, so he does carry moderate risk. As you see in our above rankings, Bourne is ranked higher for that reason.