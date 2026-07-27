Blake Corum Headlines the Top Running Back Handcuffs for Fantasy Football Drafts in 2026

Blake Corum (Los Angeles Rams)

Corum isn't just your average backup running back, but also a rare, high-upside handcuff attached to an elite rushing offense led by Sean McVay. If you draft Kyren Williams, spending a late-round pick on Corum protects your investment while giving you access to one of fantasy football's premier contingency plays.

Handcuffs are most valuable when they enter a system that doesn't need to change if the starter goes down. Corum checks every box with proven production, a growing role, and ideal scheme fit. His workload expanded significantly last season, growing from 58 rushing attempts as a rookie to 145 carries last year. McVay showed genuine trust in Corum, giving him meaningful, structured touches rather than limiting him to a simple change-of-pace role.

#Rams HC Sean McVay on Blake Corum:



“He’s a stud, and he’s gonna be a big factor in what we’re gonna do this year”



[McVay has a 75% reliability rating on usage/workload coachspeak] pic.twitter.com/NhNr8wNdst — The Coachspeak Index (@CoachspeakIndex) July 25, 2026

There is minimal fall-off when Corum enters the game because his skill set mirrors Williams' style. Both runners excel with great vision, a low center of gravity, and strong contact balance. Should Williams miss action, Corum instantly becomes an every-week starter with 15-20 touches per game, goal-line duties, and top-10 weekly upside.

Brian Robinson Jr. (Atlanta Falcons)

Robinson Jr. is the ideal handcuff as a proven veteran behind an elite starter in a run-first offense. While Bijan Robinson is expected to dominate touches, Robinson Jr. possesses the experience and physicality while benefitting from the ideal offensive environment to step in as an every-week fantasy starter if an opportunity arises. For managers drafting Bijan Robinson, few late-round pickups offer better insurance and upside.

With Atlanta losing Tyler Allgeier in free agency, Robinson Jr. fills that void as a physical runner who already has multiple 200-carry seasons under his belt. New head coach Kevin Stefanski has a long history of featuring multiple backs within a physical rushing scheme. At 225 pounds, Robinson Jr. serves as the ideal power runner between the tackles on short-yardage downs, guaranteeing him a meaningful role regardless of injury and providing massive contingent upside.

Tank Bigsby (Philadelphia Eagles)

Bigsby is a high-priority handcuff who offers far more than simple insurance behind Saquon Barkley. He combines efficiency, explosive rushing ability, and touchdown potential if given lead-back volume. With his size and running style, Bigsby can step into an early-down role without disrupting the offensive flow. He consistently generates chunk plays, breaks tackles, and creates yards after contact.

How many all-purpose yards do you think Eagles RB Tank Bigsby has in 2026?pic.twitter.com/ORVRwEbpJi https://t.co/9sFHCP2Eej — David (@DavidNeiszPHL) July 22, 2026

At 210 pounds, Bigsby profiles as a reliable short-yardage and goal-line runner. Even in a complementary role, his scoring potential makes him a valuable late-round roster target with league-winning upside if the backfield opens up.

Justice Hill (Baltimore Ravens)

Hill may not inherit a 20-touch workload if the starter goes down, but he still provides immediate fantasy value through his receiving ability, pass protection, and explosive playmaking. Hill's main asset is his role on third-down and in passing situations, ensuring he maintains weekly standalone value in Baltimore's game plan even alongside Derrick Henry.

Hill has proven remarkably efficient with his opportunities, having never averaged under 4.0 yards a carry across his six-year career. His open-field speed makes him a constant threat for explosive plays whenever Baltimore puts the ball in his hands.

Jonathon Brooks (Carolina Panthers)

Drafting Brooks as a low-cost, high-upside bench stash is a strong strategy. While he may not produce big numbers in Weeks 1-3, he has all the makings of a second-half league winner if he stays healthy and takes control of the Panthers' backfield. The main red flags are durability and the need for early-season patience.

Panthers head coach Dave Canales runs an offensive system that prioritizes the run and creates efficient fantasy production out of lead backs. If Brooks steals 40% to 50% of the backfield touches from Chuba Hubbard mid-season, he has the profile to produce solid RB2 or flex numbers.

Your first look at Jonathon Brooks in @Panthers training camp 👇



Coach Dave Canales on what he saw from Brooks today: "He looks like the guy that I remember." pic.twitter.com/q4FnYQycCG — Caroline Soro (@caroline_soro) July 24, 2026

If Brooks proves his durability, he possesses the highest ceiling in Carolina's backfield. His vision , his projected forced-missed tackle rate, and pass catching ability make him an ideal candidate to absorb goal-line and third-down duties once he gets fully up to speed.

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