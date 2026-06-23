Last season, Tank Bigsby was trying to get comfortable finding a role with his new team after he was traded from the Jacksonville Jaguars to the Philadelphia Eagles prior to Week 2 last season.

It wasn't the smoothest beginning for the former 2023 third-round pick. He was used primarily as a kick returner and struggled to field kicks cleanly at times. He did not take a handoff from Jalen Hurts until Week 7, and it was looking like a potential rare, head scratching move by Howie Roseman.

Then, Week 8 came around and that was when the running back flashed his potential. Showcasing why the Jaguars used a third-round pick on him and why the Eagles wanted to bring him in to help spell Saquon Barkley after a 2,000-yard season.

Bigsby ran for 104 yards on just nine carries in a 38-20 victory over the New York Giants, ripping off big gains including an impressive 29-yard run on 2nd and 26 to help ice the game. That performance started to build confidence in the running back.



After the breakout game, fans were clamoring to see more of Bigsby's exciting yet bruising running style. His playing time however remained sporadic. Over the following five weeks, Bigsby only saw nine carries. Then he rushed for 57 yards on 17 carries in a 31-0 win over Las Vegas in Week 15 before seeing just six total carries in the next two games.

He closed out the regular season wtih 75 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries in the finale against Washington.





Despite the limited action, at season's end Bigsby averaged a whopping 5.9 yards per attempt on 58 carries, rushing for 344 yards and two touchdowns with the Eagles. He picked up a first down on 31% of his carries. Pretty notable production despite the limited touches.

Now, the running back has a full offseason to get acclimated to the new offensive scheme installed by first-year offensive coordinator Sean Mannion which is expected to feature a good amount of under center stretches and outside zone runs. A scheme that could bring more success for Bigsby in 2026.

If you fire up the former Auburn product highlights, you can see how his ability to plant his foot in the ground, make one cut up field then use his agility and physicality to beat defenders in the second level can be a perfect fit in the new scheme behind the Eagles' offensive line, one of the best units in the NFL when healthy.

During OTAs and minicamp, Bigsby was one of the players who stood out during the media attended workouts.

Of course, Saquon Barkley remains the centerpiece of the rushing attack. However, the Eagles need a reliable backup who can help lighten the load for Barkley while maintaining the same offensive identity. Bigsby has the best profile to do so among the other running backs who currently are on the depth chart in Will Shipley, Dameon Pierce, Carson Steele and Elijah Mitchell.

Bigsby showed glimpses last season he has the ability to turn any chance he has the football in his hands into an explosive play with his quick bursts through holes, evading would-be tacklers and sneaky speed.

While it won't be a 50/50 split between the two backs, the 23-year-old is poised to become even more of a valuable asset for the Eagles this season with a new look offense that fits his strengths along with his ability to move the chains, catch out of the backfield and close games out.