Caleb Douglas Surges Up the Fantasy Football Rookie of the Year Watch After Week 1

When tracking the 2026 NFL Rookie of the Year race after a single week, long-term projections must immediately yield to actual usage rates. Flashy box scores can mask limited snaps, whereas route participation, target shares, and touch distribution offer genuine indicators of a rookies long-term ceiling.

Week 1 delivered a blend of expected dominance and unexpected workload splits. From third-round receivers securing immediate WR1 usage to rotation backs sharing workloads with established stars, these players represent the most compelling Rookie of the Year cases heading into Week 2.

Jeremiyah Love, RB/ Arizona Cardinals

Week 1 Line: 11 CAR, 41 YDS, 1 TD/ 2 REC, 9 YDS (11.0 PPR)

Key Metric: 2.0 Yards After Contact Per Attempt/ 100% Red Zone Conversion Rate

Jeremiyah Love opens up his NFL career with a TD!



AZvsLAC on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/3gM3cEpY1g — NFL (@NFL) September 13, 2026

The consensus top fantasy rookie proved why Arizona drafted him third overall. Working through a lingering preseason ankle issue, Love still found the end zone against the Chargers and operated as the team's primary goal-line option. While veteran Tyler Allgeier handled six additional carries, Love's backfield percentage is set to rise as his health clears up. His blend of high-end speed and passing-game utility secures his top ranking.

Caleb Douglas, WR/ Miami Dolphins

Week 1 Line: 5 REC, 7 TGT, 94 YDS (14,4 PPR)

Key Metric: 86% Route Participation Rate/ 26% Target Share

Caleb Douglas in Week 1:



25.9% target share (1st among rookie WRs)

5 catches (1st)

94 yards (1st)

35 yards after catch (1st)



Most receiving yards in a debut since Puka Nacua (119). pic.twitter.com/eWct7ifscU — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) September 14, 2026

The biggest breakout performance of Week 1 belonged to Miami's third-round wideout. Douglas logged 50 of 55 offensive snaps, stepping up as Malik Willis' clear primary target. A 26% target share for a rookie wide receiver in their debut is elite territory. If Douglas maintains this route participation rate, he will compete for the overall rookie receiving title.

Kaelon Black, RB/ San Francisco 49ers

Week 1 Line: 14 CAR, 65 YDS, 1 REC, 1 TGT, 15 Touches, 70 Scrimmage YDS

Key Metric: 58.3% Backfield Rush Share

Make sure to snag Kaelon Black if you can 👀 pic.twitter.com/dmGrNc7Zrw — PFF Fantasy (@PFF_Fantasy) September 11, 2026

Kyle Shanahan delivered the week's biggest workload surprise by giving Black 14 carries to Christian McCaffrey's 10. Producing 4.6 yards per carry on a 15-touch workload makes Black a central piece of the 49ers scheme, providing him a floor that few other rookie running backs possess.

Jadarian Price, RB/ Seattle Seahawks

Week 1 Line: 10 CAR, 52 YDS (5.2 YPG), 2 REC (2 TGT), 6 REC YDS, 12 Touches, 58 Scrimmage YDS

Key Metric: 41% Route Participation Rate

Jadarian Price managers might've just won their league 😤pic.twitter.com/DcdM7nTSsf — FantasyPros (@FantasyPros) September 10, 2026

Price quietly logged a 50% snap share and nearly half of Seattle's designed backfield carries. More importantly, running routes on 41% of dropbacks indicates he isn't being pigeonholed as a pure running threat. Once his snap volume ticks up slightly, his fantasy and ROY profile will follow.

Antonio Williams, WR/ Washington Commanders

Week 1 Line: 4 REC, 4 TGT, 64 YDS, 1 TD (12.4 Standard)

Key Metric: 16.0 Yards Per Catch/100% Catch Rate

Antonio Williams all routes from his NFL debut



4/64/1 on just 10 routes… GET HIM ON THE FIELD MORE! pic.twitter.com/F9mfhB8yc6 — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) September 14, 2026

Williams made every opportunity count in his NFL debut, catching all four of his targets and displaying immediate chemistry with Jayden Daniels. Washington relied on Williams in key high-leverage situations downfield rather than utilizing him solely on short-area screen passes.

Kenyon Sadiq, TE/ New York Jets

Week 1 Line: 1 CAR, 3 YDS, 1 TD, 3 REC (3 TGT), 21 REC YDS (11.4 PPR points) 8.4 Standard Points

Key Metric: 100% Target Efficiency/Per-Touch Usage Priority

Kenyon Sadiq starts off his NFL career with a rushing TD!



NYJvsTEN on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/80wsuFz8mf — NFL (@NFL) September 13, 2026

Sadiq converted 10% of his opportunities in his NFL debut, catching all 3 of his targets for 21 yards and punching in a 3-yard rushing touchdown on an end-around carry. Despite seeing limited total snaps while working behind Mason Taylor following hernia surgery recovery over the summer, the Jets made getting the ball into their first-round rookie's hands a priority whenever he stepped onto the field.

The Week 2 Verdict

Week 1 produced a rare alignment of top-tier draft capital and unexpected opportunity spikes. While early sample sizes can deceive, metric indicators like route participation, backfield rush distribution, and target share remain the strongest signals for identifying true Rookie of the Year contenders. As teams adjust their game plans for Week 2, monitor whether volume surprises like Black and Douglas maintain their heavy workloads.