Dak Prescott, James Cook Lead the Top Five Fantasy Football Offenses in NFL Week 5
The NFL season keeps on cruising along and as Week 4 wraps up, we now enter the October turn. This considered a month of the season where the league really starts to take shape. We have a four-game sample size, built chemistry, seen good and bad, and teams really start to mold. Early on the league appears wide open, however teams like the Ravens, Bengals, and Texans appear to be struggling mightily.
In Week 4 we projected the top five offenses at 60% hit rate. We can never be perfect, but we will always shoot for the best logic and possible projection. We had the Bills (31), Rams (27), Packers (40), Chargers (18), Ravens (20). On the bright side, the Chargers and Ravens did provide fantasy football gems — Omarion Hampton, Justice Hill.
WEEK 5 TOP FANTASY FOOTBALL OFFENSES
1. Detroit Lions
The number one offense in football is the Detroit Lions. Is this any surprise? Nope. However, they did have a slow Week 1 which lead to some concern. None of that concern is valid anymore. The leader of this group is Amon-Ra St. Brown, who is the WR2 in fantasy football. Jahmyr Gibbs is also the RB6. The Lions now face the Bengals at home and it can get ugly quick, especially if the Bengals fold again in Monday Night Football.
Stock Watch: Up on Jared Goff, Jahmyr Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Sam LaPorta
2. Buffalo Bills
So long as they keep playing to the standard that they are, the Bills may be a weekly staple in this article piece. The Bills are 2nd in the NFL with 33.3 Points per Game. Josh Allen is also the Fantasy Football QB1 and is James Cook the RB1. In Week 5 the Bills will take on the Patriots on Sunday Night Football. Though we give them credit for a blowout Week 4 victory, their unit is not elite.
Stock Watch: Up for Josh Allen, James Cook
3. Dallas Cowboys
The Cowboys looked awesome against the Packers in Week 4. Many people anticipated a potential blowout, but Dallas stuck in the score 40 Points and tie the game in overtime. We had expected that Brian Schottenheimer may lead this offense back to elite status and that he has done. The Cowboys are now the 5th leading scoring team in the NFL. The Jets, for that matter, are the 27th ranked defense per the FPI.
Stock Watch: Up on Dak Prescott, Javonte Williams, George Pickens, Jake Ferguson
4. Arizona Cardinals (vs TEN)
Tennessee could be in a fire-sale very soon. The team made play-calling changes on offense and that went to total disaster as they were shutout in Week 4. I have no optimism at all in the Titans right now. They look as bad as I could have imagined. The Cardinals now get them at home and they could make it even more ugly. No need to dive into this one too deep.
Stock Watch: Up on Kyler Murray, Trey Benson, Marvin Harrison Jr, Trey McBride
5. Los Angeles Chargers
Well, I did have them in Week 4 and they did lose to the Giants, but I give great credit to Brian Daboll and Jaxson Dart. The Giants were considered a "sharp play" in Week 4, and that they became. I do still think that this Chargers offense is elite and they will show it in a return to SoFi Stadium. The Commanders are not bad, but they are neither elite. This is a purely average NFL defensive unit. The Chargers are implied to score 25 Points this week, and I see that going over.
Stock Watch: Up on Justin Herbert, Omarion Hampton, Keenan Allen