Data and Stats Driven IDP Rankings and Cheatsheets for Week 4
Over the first three weeks of the NFL season, Isaiah Pola-Mao allowed the fantasy points (54.20) in PPR leagues to receivers. They’ve caught 12 of 15 starts for 242 yards and three touchdowns. Tyson Campbell (15/211/3 on 27 targets) has been the second-worst cornerback in fantasy points allowed (54.10).
CB Kaiir Elam allowed the most receiving yards (244), while Andru Phillips gave up the most catches (19/221/2 on 28 targets).
LB Bobby Okereke continues to lead the league in combined tackles (34), just ahead of these seven players:
- Tyrel Dodson, Miami Dolphins (33)
- Roguan Smith, Baltimore Ravens (32)
- Bobby Wagner, Washington Commanders (32)
- Quay Walker, Green Bay Packers (31)
- Demario Davis, New Orleans Saints (31)
- Jamien Sherwood, New York Jets (30)
- Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers (30)
DL Rashan Gary jumped to the early lead in sacks (4.5), with three players (Byron Young, Myles Garrett, and Brian Burns) tied for second with four sacks.
Before this year, I put together a Google Sheet with the 2024 advanced defensive stats from Pro Football Reference. The goal was to see more of what was happening on the defensive side of the ball for weekly WR/CB matchups and potential players starts in the DFS market. Finding defensive stats is a challenge on the free open market, with many outlets scoring plays differently on the defensive side of the ball.
Here’s a link to my preseason write-up on the data provided by Pro Football Reference, and a description of my added fantasy stat breakdowns:
Here are the defensive players who have allowed the most receiving touchdowns:
- S Isaiah Pola-Mao (12/242/3 on 15 targets)
- CB Tyson Campbell (15/211/3 on 27 targets)
- CB Trevon Diggs (6/148/3 on eight targets)
- CB Brandon Stephens (13/146/3 on 16 targets)
- CB Zyon McCollum (14/142/3 on 22 targets)
- CB Christian Benford (12/117/3 on 19 targets)
Here’s a look at the top 15 defensive players in yards allowed:
Note: the IDP scoring in the above grid is only based on the stats provided by Pro Football Reference.
I used these scoring values to create IDP totals:
- Tackle (1.5 fantasy points) – Pro Football Reference only offered combined tackles, so I treated two assisted tackles as a full tackle
- Sacks (4.0 fantasy points)
- Interceptions (5.0 fantasy points)
These are the scoring data points that I’m lacking:
- Tackle for a loss: 2 points
- Forced fumble: 4 points
- Fumble recovery: 4 points
- Defended Passes: 1.5 points
- Defensive touchdown: 6 points
- Safety: 2 points