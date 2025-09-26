Fantasy Sports

Data and Stats Driven IDP Rankings and Cheatsheets for Week 4

With three games in the books, there's more data we can feed into our rankings model which helps us spit out these accurate IDP rankings.

Shawn Childs

Jan 19, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Baltimore Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith (0) takes the field before the game against the Buffalo Bills in a 2025 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium.
Jan 19, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Baltimore Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith (0) takes the field before the game against the Buffalo Bills in a 2025 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
In this story:

Over the first three weeks of the NFL season, Isaiah Pola-Mao allowed the fantasy points (54.20) in PPR leagues to receivers. They’ve caught 12 of 15 starts for 242 yards and three touchdowns. Tyson Campbell (15/211/3 on 27 targets) has been the second-worst cornerback in fantasy points allowed (54.10).

CB Kaiir Elam allowed the most receiving yards (244), while Andru Phillips gave up the most catches (19/221/2 on 28 targets).

LB Bobby Okereke continues to lead the league in combined tackles (34), just ahead of these seven players:

  • Tyrel Dodson, Miami Dolphins (33)
  • Roguan Smith, Baltimore Ravens (32)
  • Bobby Wagner, Washington Commanders (32)
  • Quay Walker, Green Bay Packers (31)
  • Demario Davis, New Orleans Saints (31)
  • Jamien Sherwood, New York Jets (30)
  • Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers (30)

DL Rashan Gary jumped to the early lead in sacks (4.5), with three players (Byron Young, Myles Garrett, and Brian Burns) tied for second with four sacks.

Check Out Full IDP Rankings for Week 4

Before this year, I put together a Google Sheet with the 2024 advanced defensive stats from Pro Football Reference. The goal was to see more of what was happening on the defensive side of the ball for weekly WR/CB matchups and potential players starts in the DFS market. Finding defensive stats is a challenge on the free open market, with many outlets scoring plays differently on the defensive side of the ball.

Here’s a link to my preseason write-up on the data provided by Pro Football Reference, and a description of my added fantasy stat breakdowns:

2025 Fantasy Football IDP Cheat Sheet: Defensive Stats And Insights You Need

Here are the defensive players who have allowed the most receiving touchdowns:

  • S Isaiah Pola-Mao (12/242/3 on 15 targets)
  •   CB Tyson Campbell (15/211/3 on 27 targets)
  •   CB Trevon Diggs (6/148/3 on eight targets)
  • CB Brandon Stephens (13/146/3 on 16 targets)
  • CB Zyon McCollum (14/142/3 on 22 targets)
  • CB Christian Benford (12/117/3 on 19 targets)

Here’s a look at the top 15 defensive players in yards allowed:

IDP Rankings, Fantasy Football
IDP Rankings: Top 15 Players in Yards Allowed / Shawn Childs, FantasyOnSI

Note: the IDP scoring in the above grid is only based on the stats provided by Pro Football Reference.

I used these scoring values to create IDP totals:

  • Tackle (1.5 fantasy points) – Pro Football Reference only offered combined tackles, so I treated two assisted tackles as a full tackle
  • Sacks (4.0 fantasy points)
  • Interceptions (5.0 fantasy points)

These are the scoring data points that I’m lacking:

  • Tackle for a loss: 2 points
  • Forced fumble: 4 points
  • Fumble recovery: 4 points
  • Defended Passes: 1.5 points
  • Defensive touchdown: 6 points
  • Safety: 2 points

More Fantasy Football Advice for Week 4

feed

Published |Modified
Shawn Childs
SHAWN CHILDS

With 20+ years of experience in the high-stakes fantasy market, I aim to research and compete at the highest level in baseball and football each season. I've contributed as a writer/analyst for Sports Draft Daily, ScoutPro, Scout Fantasy, Fulltime Fantasy, FFToolbox, and Sports Illustrated Fantasy. I'm honored to be in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship Hall of Fame. My drafting philosophy is risk-averse yet open to betting on potential game-changers. I approach player selection with a neutral perspective, acknowledging that fantasy sports are inherently unpredictable due to injuries, performance dips, and managerial decisions. My work focuses on these main areas: - Season-long fantasy baseball and football - BestBall Baseball and Football Events - Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS): DraftKings, FanDuel, and Underdog - Long Shot Player Prop Parlays for NFL I participate in various leagues and contests, including NFBC, NFFC, RTSports, FFPC, DraftKings, Underdog Fantasy, FanDuel, and FFWC, with the goal of leveraging my extensive experience and research for success in each game format. A fantasy follower can expect in-depth profiles of NFL and MLB players, along with season-long and weekly projections for each fantasy football season. In addition, I have many strategy articles to help develop fantasy players' learning curves.

Home/Rankings