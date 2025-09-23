Fantasy Football Defense / Special Teams Week 4 Rankings
Every point matters in fantasy football and although defense and special teams usually aren’t going to lose you a week, they can absolutely win you one. Just look at how the Vikings performed against Jake Browning and the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3. Minnesota applied constant pressure, producing four sacks, three fumble recoveries, two interceptions, and two touchdowns en route to a whopping 30 fantasy points!
Fantasy football managers shouldn’t expect that kind of production from a defense but as they say, “any given Sunday.” With Week 4 set to kick off on Thursday night when the Arizona Cardinals host the Seattle Seahawks (a defense / special teams unit that has scored a touchdown in two consecutive weeks), let’s take a look at the best and worst defensive units in fantasy football.
The Denver Broncos Headline Week 4 Defense / Special Teams Rankings
Jake Browning was exposed in that blowout loss at the hands of the Vikings and things will not get any easier for the backup signal caller as he prepares for a Week 4 date with Patrick Surtain and the Broncos. Denver has only compiled the 10th-most fantasy points among all defenses, but they have had a pretty daunting schedule to open the 2025 campaign.
Through three weeks, Denver’s defense has been relentless—racking up 12 sacks, forcing four turnovers, and holding opponents to just over 20 points per game. Patrick Surtain is expected to shadow Ja’Marr Chase, limiting Cincinnati’s most explosive weapon, and if the Broncos clamp down on Chase Brown and the run game, Jake Browning and the Bengals could be in for a very long afternoon. This unit is about as locked-in as it gets, so fantasy managers should confidently fire up Denver in Week 4 without hesitation.
The Houston Texans Emerge As A Top-Three Unit Against Cam Ward
Cam Ward has absorbed a lot of sacks and has appeared overwhelmed through the first three weeks of the season. He has completed just over 50% of his passes with a shaky 71.4 passer rating. The Titans’ offensive woes have reached the point where Brian Callahan handed over play-calling duties to Bo Hardegree. So it’s easy to see why the Houston Texans have skyrocketed up our Week 4 defense and special teams rankings.
The Titans are not consistently putting points on the board while the Texans’ defense has been lights out, ranking 5th in yards allowed per game 2nd in EPA allowed per play. They have held two of their three opponents under 300 yards. With Derek Stingley likely shadowing Calvin Ridley, Elic Ayomanor is going to have to find a way to beat Kamari Lassiter. That doesn’t seem like a great wager.
Given Tennessee’s struggles keeping Ward upright, the Texans defensive line should feast in Week 4.
Minnesota Vikings Week 3 Defensive Performance Was Not A Fluke
The Minnesota Vikings defense has been dominant and Brian Florez is now a top candidate to land a head coaching gig at the end of the season. Through three games, they’ve piled up nine sacks and forced seven turnovers, earning the No. 1 defensive ranking in FPI.
Last week, Isaiah Rodgers posted a jaw-dropping 99.9 PFF grade, the highest ever recorded, and now he’ll line up against DK Metcalf with elite safety support from Harrison Smith and Theo Jackson. Add in Andrew Van Ginkel and Jonathan Greenard, who might just be the nastiest pass-rush duo in football, combining to fuel Minnesota’s 3.0 sacks per game, and this defense looks downright terrifying.
Meanwhile, the Steelers’ offensive line sits at 31st in pass block win rate, which spells trouble. Flores has a great shot at outscheming Arthur Smith on Sunday.
Week 4 Fantasy Football Defense / Special Teams Rankings
Don't forget to check out our Week 4 Individual Defensive Player rankings.