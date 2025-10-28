Commanders, Steelers, and 49ers Top Defenses to Sit in Week 9 Fantasy Football
Week 9 rolls in as a tough one for fantasy football owners. Last week drove people crazy but some of the expected defenses to sit did well while most did not. Miami stunned everyone as Atlanta laid an egg in every way. However, Dallas, the New York Jets, and Cincinnati Bengals were very much as awful as advertised.
This bye week scales back to four teams getting a break. Arizona and Vegas would have been options to sit once more. Anyway, some defensive targets to potentially sit are served up here. Buffalo and Kansas City are going to put on a show. Cincinnati and Chicago cannot stop a cold. Then, there is Arizona and Dallas along with Seattle and Washington.
The choices seem to be really bountiful this week.
Okay, let's try to sit some of these defenses!
Washington Commanders (vs Seattle Seahawks)
Again, we said year two of the Jayden Daniels experience would be much harder. It has been tougher than expected. Washington is giving up points and yards in bunches of late. The Commanders have yielded 841 yards the past two weeks. With Daniels hobbled again by a hamstring this time, he should play on Sunday. That is the good news.
The bad news is that Daniels cannot fix the defense. Quarterbacks have had a good deal of success versus the Commanders. This could be a game that turns into a bit of a shootout. Washington gave up 300+ yards passing to Atlanta of all teams. That may be all anyone needs to know here.
Pundits addressed this issue and it has been compounded by injuries to pass rushers and simply not able to play from ahead enough. Injuries have placed Washington's offense more towards the middle of the pack. This was a Top 5 offense with ease in 2024.
Seattle is 5-2 with an offense capable of putting up 30+ points with regularity. Sam Darnold keeps things interesting as the Seahawks are guilty of turning the ball over a bit much. On the other hand, they can score and rack up yards. Jaxson Smith-Njigba is beyond dangerous leading the NFL with 819 receiving yards and that has helped Darnold immensely.
Expect Seattle to have plenty of chances to get the offense moving again on Sunday.
Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. Indianapolis Colts)
Pittsburgh has been getting burned by teams on a regular basis much earlier than normal. December is usually the month when teams figure the Steelers out. Pittsburgh keeps trying to shuffle its pass rush and secondary.
Game flow projections suggest Indianapolis could do what they did to the Los Angeles Chargers receently. Daniel Jones and the Colts passing offense ranks third and then there is Jonathan Taylor, who is an MVP candidate (arguably the front runner). Taylor already has over 1,000 yards from scrimmage including 850 yards and 14 total touchdowns (12 rushing).
We truly may be watching the end of Mike Tomlin's tenure right before our eyes if this keeps up against playoff teams. Nine wins might win the AFC North.
San Francisco 49ers (@ New York Giants)
The San Francisco 49ers cannot stay healthy at all. Unfortunately, as a result, the 49ers give up points and yards in a way many are not accustomed to. We have seen this several times now in 2025 against some dynamic offenses. The Rams game was lucky as San Francisco was fortunate to cause two turnovers despite allowing over 450 yards and escape in overtime.
Other times they have not been so lucky. San Francisco got steamrolled by a Houston team that was without Nico Collins. C.J. Stroud lit up the passing skies with 318 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. The 49ers could have easily given up 30-35 points or more.
Jaxson Dart will get over losing Cam Skattebo. The key for Dart will be to spread the ball out. Stroud threw to four or five different receivers as the 49ers showed no ability to get to the quarterback. Without Bosa, the defense was night and day.
Obvious choices are out there but they may be claimed already. Keep that in mind.