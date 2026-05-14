De'Von Achane Among Fantasy Football's Best Long-Term Investments with New Contract

The Miami Dolphins made a monetary splash on Wednesday in signing their star running back, De'Von Achane, to a 4-year contract extension worth $64 million. Jeff Hafley and company now look to their new future with Achane as the primary lead back. Given the weak depth chart as of now, Achane may now have truly sky-high, risk-free expectations in 2026. How high can he rise in fantasy football? Leave that to us.

Fantasy Football Impact

The Dolphins run out De'Von Achane as their RB1, followed by Jaylen Wright and Ollie Gordon. They will be zero threat to Achane. With a different coaching staff, Achane did have about 66% of the team's rushing yards in 2026 while missing 1 game.

By extending Achane, the new staff clearly has the same aspirations for Achane to be the clear-cut RB1. Bobby Slowik is inserted as the team's offensive coordinator. He will run a West Coast offense with zone runs, play-action, and RPOs mixed in. The offense will favor Achane and his explosive, versatile ability.

There is no doubt that Achane will have one of the highest workloads in the NFL. The matter to be dissected is his offense and how good they will be. The team fields Malik Washington and Jalen Tolbert as its top-2 wide receivers. At quarterback is an unproven Malik Willis. It is safe to call the Dolphins a bottom-10 offense and, probably, a bottom-5 unit. While Achane could have 20 touches per game, he could lack tremendous touchdown upside.

In a role that warrants fantasy football's RB1, Achane falls short on talent around him. That slots him in as the consensus RB5 in fantasy football; a high-ceiling, low-risk asset.

De'Von Achane Gets Contract Extension

The Dolphins announced on Wednesday that they signed De'Von Achane to a 4-year $64 million contract with $32 million guaranteed. He is locked up through 2030 and becomes the NFL's 3rd-highest-paid running back, behind Christian McCaffrey and Saquon Barkley.

Achane rushed for 1,350 yards in 2025, leading the NFL in yards per carry (5.7). He is widely considered a top-5 fastest player in the NFL and is a former track standout. The Pro Bowler is only getting started in his NFL career at 23 years of age. The sky is the limit, and Achane is absolutely one of the best dynasty fantasy football assets going around.

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