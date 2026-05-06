Dynasty Rookie Mock Draft: Fernando Mendoza (Pick 1.07)

Dynasty fantasy football is a long-term game that rewards managers for prioritizing upside over risk on a larger scale. Because players can be kept year over year, rosters are often built around already viable contributors. That makes upside especially important in a four-round rookie-only draft, as many leagues use. If your team finished strong in 2025, you can afford to lean even further into that risk-reward approach. Drafting seventh in a rookie-only format puts you in a position to capitalize on four high-upside rookies.

1.7 — Fernando Mendoza

Mendoza has a lot to prove, but he was the 1st overall pick in the draft. Mendoza dominated all of college football in 2025, winning the Heisman with no debate and the National Championship with relative ease. Klint Kubiak may have a multi-year project in store to make this offense elite. Yet, he can do so with his Super Bowl-winning mastermind and a new, motivated, and very smart quarterback. Mendoza's 2026 upside is a top-12 quarterback and a top-5 long-term.

2.7 — Ty Simpson

The beauty is that when drafting 7th, the quarterback on your current roster is likely very viable. By drafting Mendoza, further security is added. Now, Simpson can be deep-stashed for his sky-high long-term ceiling. Sean McVay is arguably the greatest offensive mind in football, and the Rams are going to remain relevant for years to come with Puka Nacua, Kyren Williams, and the rising Blake Corum.

3.7 — Kaytron Allen

The Commanders have competition in their running back room. It is Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Rachaad White, Allen, Jeremy McNichols, and Jerome Ford. While the competition is heavy, logically, Allen has the highest upside and by a lot. He was an RB1-B to Nic Singleton, and Allen did so with great output. On a clean slate, Allen is probably better than Croskey-Merritt and surely going to give him a battle. There is a world where Allen jumps both him and White to be RB1 at some point.

4.7 — Seth McGowan

McGowan is a bruiser, perfectly suited to backing up Jonathan Taylor. While McGowan will have little of a role to start the season, he is a very capable handcuff, only really competing with DJ Giddens and lower-level backups. The long-term value is low, but the short-term value could rise very high on one bad step from Taylor, making McGowan's upside a must-start RB2.

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