The battle for the 2026 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award is entering its decisive stretch, and the fantasy football implications are just as compelling as the hardware race itself. While a surging Denver backfield weapon and a top-overall quarterback currently command attention, fantasy managers evaluating weekly upside, PPR floors, and rest-of-season performance should determine a very close Offensive Rookie of the Year race.

The Offensive Rookie of the Year race is wide open.



My model's favorite is Emmett Johnson, who had another big day yesterday with Kenneth Walker out. But Walker's return will pour cold water on that.



I think the "real" favorite is Jonah Coleman, with Fernando Mendoza right… pic.twitter.com/dYcWCPkyas — Nick Gurol (@run_the_sims) November 23, 2026

Here is how the top rookie skill-position contenders stack up as he regular season pushes toward the fantasy playoffs.

Tier 1: The Front-Runners

Emmett Johnson, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

Nov 22, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Emmett Johnson (10) celebrates after a touchdown during the first quarter Arizona Cardinals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fifth-round draft capital hasn't stopped Johnson from carving out a massive dual-threat role in Kansas City. Sitting atop this fantasy ranking, he blends steady rushing volume with genuine passing-down utility, tallying over 600 scrimmage yards and five total touchdowns through the first 11 weeks of the season. Running backs who command reliable touches in an elite offense and handles high-value red-zone work holds a definite edge.

Denzel Boston, WR, Cleveland Browns

Nov 8, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) makes a catch while defended by New Orleans Saints cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry (1) during the third quarter at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cleveland's second-round selection has quickly established himself as the class's premier downfield playmaker. Leading all rookie wideouts in receiving yardage while averaging nearly 16 yards per catch, Boston thrives on explosive perimeter plays and contested targets. Even when weekly volume fluctuates, his big-play profile gives him slate-breaking fantasy upside every time he steps on the field.

Tier 2: Serious Contenders

KC Concepcion, WR, Cleveland Browns

Nov 15, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver KC Concepcion (1) celebrates after a touchdown against Houston Texans during the third quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Playing alongside Boston in Cleveland, the Browns 2026 first-round pick offers a completely different skill set. Where Boston stretches the field vertically, Concepcion operates a s a versatile weapon who manufactures yards after the catch and even picks up designed rushing attempts near the goal line. That usage keeps his weekly PPR floor high and puts him firmly within striking distance of the top tier.

Antonio Williams, WR, Washington Commanders

Nov 12, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates with Washington Commanders wide receiver Antonio Williams (14) during the second half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Williams continues to build momentum as a reliable piece of Washington's passing attack. While he trails the Tier 1 names in overall splash plays, his steady target volume and ability to work the intermediate areas of the field gives him an intriguing rest-of-season trajectory. If his red-zone involvement ticks upward over the final month, he has a good chance to close the gap on the leaders.

Tier 3: Players Worth Watching

Carnell Tate, WR, Tennessee Titans

Nov 22, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver Carnell Tate (14) runs after a catch for a fifty-nine-yard touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys during the third quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Selected fourth overall, Tate possesses the highest draft pedigree of any receiver in this group. A midseason shoulder injury sidelined him for three games and temporarily cooled his momentum, but his immediate return to the end zone in Week 11 reminded fantasy managers of his alpha potential. If he stays healthy and commands consistent target shares down the stretch, he can rapidly climb back into the top-tier conversation.

Germie Bernard, WR , Pittsburgh Steelers

Nov 1, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard (17) looks to stiff arm Cleveland Browns linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bernard has flashed the physicality and route-running polish needed to earn trust in Pittsburgh's offense. From a fantasy perspective, his case hinges on volume consistency, converting rotational opportunities into dependable, every-week target shares that translate to reliable FLEX production.

Makai Lemon, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

Oct 26, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Makai Lemon (9) scores a touchdown during the third quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lemon brings dynamic after-the-catch ability to a loaded Philadelphia playmaking corps. While competing for targets in a crowded offense has capped his weekly ceiling at times, an uptick in snap share and red-zone looks could turn his efficiency into league-winning late-season output.

Caleb Douglas, WR, Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Caleb Douglas (7) celebrates a catch for a first down Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, during a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Miami's third-round pick has quietly worked his way onto the rookie radar. Operating in a sped-friendly scheme, Douglas has the traits to rip off chunk gains, making him a prime candidate to surge up both fantasy rankings and OROY ballots with a strong closing stretch.

Tier 4: Long Shots With Upside

Malachi Fields, WR, New York Giants

Nov 22, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Malachi Fields (88) gains yards after catch against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Size and catch-radius gives Fields an appealing profile, particularly in scoring territory. He remains on the outside of the award race conversation until he captures a larger percentage of the Giants target distribution, but his red-zone upside keeps him on the dynasty and deep-league radar.

Jonah Coleman, RB, Denver Broncos

Nov 22, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos running back Jonah Coleman (20) celebrates with fans after running for a seven-yard touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the fourth quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coleman vaulted to the top of the OROY rankings following an explosive 129-yard, three-touchdown eruption in Week 11. He lands in Tier 4 of this ranking due to his smaller early-season sample sized workload. Having logged heavy workloads over just a five-game stretch, Coleman is the ultimate "buy-low" high-upside riser if his newfound workhorse volume holds through December, and he should shatter this tier ceiling with ease.

Jonah Coleman is running away with the Offensive Rookie of the Year race 🏃🏆@heykayadams | @jonahcoleman8 pic.twitter.com/Ba7XkJeZ3n — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) November 23, 2026

Final Fantasy Outlook

Johnson's blend of rushing volume and receiving versatility gives him the pole position in this week's tier list, with Cleveland's dynamic receiving duo of Boston and Concepcion right on his heels. With Coleman's backfield takeover in Denver shaking up the national award conversation and Tate healthy again in Tennessee, the hierarchy remains fluid heading into the fantasy postseason.