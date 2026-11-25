Emmett Johnson & Antonio Williams Headline Week 12 Fantasy Football NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Rankings
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The battle for the 2026 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award is entering its decisive stretch, and the fantasy football implications are just as compelling as the hardware race itself. While a surging Denver backfield weapon and a top-overall quarterback currently command attention, fantasy managers evaluating weekly upside, PPR floors, and rest-of-season performance should determine a very close Offensive Rookie of the Year race.
Here is how the top rookie skill-position contenders stack up as he regular season pushes toward the fantasy playoffs.
Tier 1: The Front-Runners
Emmett Johnson, RB, Kansas City Chiefs
Fifth-round draft capital hasn't stopped Johnson from carving out a massive dual-threat role in Kansas City. Sitting atop this fantasy ranking, he blends steady rushing volume with genuine passing-down utility, tallying over 600 scrimmage yards and five total touchdowns through the first 11 weeks of the season. Running backs who command reliable touches in an elite offense and handles high-value red-zone work holds a definite edge.
Denzel Boston, WR, Cleveland Browns
Cleveland's second-round selection has quickly established himself as the class's premier downfield playmaker. Leading all rookie wideouts in receiving yardage while averaging nearly 16 yards per catch, Boston thrives on explosive perimeter plays and contested targets. Even when weekly volume fluctuates, his big-play profile gives him slate-breaking fantasy upside every time he steps on the field.
Tier 2: Serious Contenders
KC Concepcion, WR, Cleveland Browns
Playing alongside Boston in Cleveland, the Browns 2026 first-round pick offers a completely different skill set. Where Boston stretches the field vertically, Concepcion operates a s a versatile weapon who manufactures yards after the catch and even picks up designed rushing attempts near the goal line. That usage keeps his weekly PPR floor high and puts him firmly within striking distance of the top tier.
Antonio Williams, WR, Washington Commanders
Williams continues to build momentum as a reliable piece of Washington's passing attack. While he trails the Tier 1 names in overall splash plays, his steady target volume and ability to work the intermediate areas of the field gives him an intriguing rest-of-season trajectory. If his red-zone involvement ticks upward over the final month, he has a good chance to close the gap on the leaders.
Tier 3: Players Worth Watching
Carnell Tate, WR, Tennessee Titans
Selected fourth overall, Tate possesses the highest draft pedigree of any receiver in this group. A midseason shoulder injury sidelined him for three games and temporarily cooled his momentum, but his immediate return to the end zone in Week 11 reminded fantasy managers of his alpha potential. If he stays healthy and commands consistent target shares down the stretch, he can rapidly climb back into the top-tier conversation.
Germie Bernard, WR , Pittsburgh Steelers
Bernard has flashed the physicality and route-running polish needed to earn trust in Pittsburgh's offense. From a fantasy perspective, his case hinges on volume consistency, converting rotational opportunities into dependable, every-week target shares that translate to reliable FLEX production.
Makai Lemon, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
Lemon brings dynamic after-the-catch ability to a loaded Philadelphia playmaking corps. While competing for targets in a crowded offense has capped his weekly ceiling at times, an uptick in snap share and red-zone looks could turn his efficiency into league-winning late-season output.
Caleb Douglas, WR, Miami Dolphins
Miami's third-round pick has quietly worked his way onto the rookie radar. Operating in a sped-friendly scheme, Douglas has the traits to rip off chunk gains, making him a prime candidate to surge up both fantasy rankings and OROY ballots with a strong closing stretch.
Tier 4: Long Shots With Upside
Malachi Fields, WR, New York Giants
Size and catch-radius gives Fields an appealing profile, particularly in scoring territory. He remains on the outside of the award race conversation until he captures a larger percentage of the Giants target distribution, but his red-zone upside keeps him on the dynasty and deep-league radar.
Jonah Coleman, RB, Denver Broncos
Coleman vaulted to the top of the OROY rankings following an explosive 129-yard, three-touchdown eruption in Week 11. He lands in Tier 4 of this ranking due to his smaller early-season sample sized workload. Having logged heavy workloads over just a five-game stretch, Coleman is the ultimate "buy-low" high-upside riser if his newfound workhorse volume holds through December, and he should shatter this tier ceiling with ease.
Final Fantasy Outlook
Johnson's blend of rushing volume and receiving versatility gives him the pole position in this week's tier list, with Cleveland's dynamic receiving duo of Boston and Concepcion right on his heels. With Coleman's backfield takeover in Denver shaking up the national award conversation and Tate healthy again in Tennessee, the hierarchy remains fluid heading into the fantasy postseason.
Daniel Outerbridge covers the NBA, NFL, WNBA, and MLB with an emphasis on the numbers behind the game. His work breaks down player performance, team strategy, and emerging statistical trends to provide actionable insights for fans and fantasy players. Outerbridge has written for a myriad of other outlets including Anubis Sports and FanSided.