Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Starting Pitcher Bargain Values

Among rookie SP in the second half of 2024 Spencer Schwellenbach ranked:



86 K’s- 1st

2.73 ERA- 3rd

5 Wins- 2nd

79 IP- 1st

0.975 WHIP- 3rd

6.62 SO/BB ratio- 1st



The Braves have another budding ace in the making 💥pic.twitter.com/REoTDgIQel