Fantasy Baseball Starting Pitcher Cheat Sheet & Rankings: Top Breakouts & Sleepers

Finding breakout pitchers is often the difference between finishing in the middle of the pack and winning a fantasy baseball championship. As the 2026 draft season heats up, several young arms — including Eury Pérez, Chase Burns, and Trey Yesavage — have the skill sets and opportunity to dramatically outperform their current draft positions.

2026 Fantasy Baseball Starting Pitcher Rankings

Let's take a look at the top 90 starting pitchers heading into the 2026 fantasy baseball season.

Shawn Childs

Shawn Childs

Shawn Childs

Here's an image of the color codes for all players:

Shawn Childs

Fantasy Baseball Breakout Arms

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Eury Perez (39) throws the ball during the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Eury Perez, Miami Marlins (NFBC ADP – 79)

The Marlins pushed Perez to 118.0 innings last year after missing all of 2024 due to TJ surgery, and he averaged 4.8 innings per start over 20 major league outings.

His next steps include adding length to his outings, fixing the late-season home run problem (10 HR allowed in second half), and throwing more first-pitch strikes.

I expect him to reach about 170.0 innings in 2026, delivering 190+ strikeouts along with a winning ERA and WHIP.

Some drafters will pass on him because of concerns about wins in Miami, but he remains a steal as an SP3 in pitching-heavy builds.

In high-stakes drafts, he is coming off the board as a mid-tier SP2, reflecting strong velocity (97.8 mph fastball) and excellent success with three pitches (four-seamer – .201 BAA, slider – .167 BAA, and changeup – .067 BAA).

Chase Burns, Cincinnati Reds (NFBC ADP – 110)

Burns brings stud ace upside with elite velocity (98.5 mph fastball) and a dominant slider, but the Reds will limit his innings early in his career.

His elbow concern is notable given the relatively low mileage on his arm through college and early pro seasons, and home runs have been a slight career negative.

I project a ceiling of 150.0 innings this season, but he must prove he can handle a larger workload without setback.

The fantasy market should view him as the 2026 version of Drew Rasmussen with even more strikeout upside.

Wins may be limited as I don’t expect him to go deeper than six innings frequently; developing a reliable third off-speed pitch would significantly raise his ceiling (working on a changeup).

Trey Yesavage, Toronto Blue Jays (NFBC ADP – 163)

Yesavage turned into a high-volume groundball pitcher in the majors (53.8% GB rate) and looks poised to pitch close to 170.0 innings in 2026, even with the Blue Jays suggesting his innings will be limited early in the season.

His swing-and-miss arsenal should reach an even higher plateau with added experience and improved command.

I expect double-digit wins and a legitimate run at 200 strikeouts, making him very tempting to fight for in drafts.

His body of work and innings length (141.2 in 2025) stand out favorably and compare to Nolan McLean, who was drafted about 69 spots ahead of him over the past week (early March) in a 15-team event.

WHIP carries more early-career risk than ERA, but the key question is: can he handle a heavier workload?

Fantasy Baseball Sleeper & Value Arms

New York Mets pitcher Nolan McLean (26) throws a pitch during the fourth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Nolan McLean, New York Mets (NFBC ADP – 94)

McLean comes off a 161.2-inning season (minors and majors), suggesting he should be ready for a full 30-start workload with the Mets in 2026.

He showed strong growth in command during his major league stint (3.0 BB/9) and delivered elite results (2.06 ERA, 1.042 WHIP over eight starts).

This draft season, he will be priced as a borderline SP2/SP3, depending on league size, supported by his plus fastball (95.7 mph) and improving pitch mix.

His resume of big-league success remains short, and he still needs to clear command hurdles before becoming a fully trusted fantasy ace.

Low mileage on his arm is a positive, but he sits in a range between breakout potential and bust risk depending on how his command develops. McLean had a significant jump in innings in back-to-back seasons (76.1 and 52.0).

Jacob Misiorowski, Milwaukee Brewers (NFBC ADP – 132)

Misiorowski brings a high ceiling that begins with throwing more strikes and building on his improved walk rate (4.2 BB/9 in 2025).

He looks poised to push toward 150 innings this year after tossing 129.1 innings last season.

His plus strikeout rate (11.9 K/9) and elite fastball velocity (98.7 mph) give him plenty of upside, especially with growth from his swing-and-miss low-volume changeup.

I expect his ERA to be more helpful than his WHIP, while he continues to offer a high volume of strikeouts.

He is a developing arm who will probably be over-drafted this season, given his raw stuff and recent progress.

Bubba Chandler, Pittsburgh Pirates (NFBC ADP – 160)

Chandler’s ceiling is extremely high after throwing 131.1 innings last year, setting him up for a step toward ~170 innings in 2026.

He must throw more strikes to become a consistent winning fantasy asset, but his elite fastball (98.1 mph) and plus changeup provide an excellent foundation for early major league success.

With each improvement in walk rate, his pitches become significantly tougher to hit, boosting both ERA and WHIP potential.

He brings ace-level upside, though he could still be a year away from being a true difference-maker in fantasy.

Drafters can count on plenty of strikeouts, with his command level ultimately dictating start length and overall reliability.

Fantasy Baseball Deep Sleeper Arms

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Connelly Early (71) throws to the plate in the first inning against the New York Yankees during game three of the Wildcard round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Connelly Early, Boston Red Sox (NFBC ADP – 281)

Boston gave Early 123.1 innings last year, putting him on track for around 150.0 innings in 2026 if he secures a rotation spot.

His ceiling appears higher than scouts initially projected, driven by increased fastball velocity and an elite changeup within a five-pitch mix.

The uncertainty around his starting opportunity (six candidates for two spots) suggests he is currently priced too high in early March drafts.

I like his arm and upside, but I would prefer to buy him at a discount until spring training clarifies his role.

His spring training results (two runs, seven baserunners, and eight strikeouts over 8.1 innings) and news will be the key drivers of his draft price point this season.

Robby Snelling, Miami Marlins (NFBC ADP – 305)

Snelling is one of the most intriguing young arms among the last researched, highlighted by elite success over his final 14 AA starts last season (1.21 ERA, 0.955 WHIP, 103 K).

His spring training success (four runs, nine baserunners, and eight strikeouts over 5.1 innings) will heavily dictate his 2026 fantasy value and could accelerate his path to Miami early in the year.

He already has 11 appearances of AAA experience, plus improved velocity and standout results in the second half of 2025.

Snelling fits squarely in the deep sleeper category this draft season due to his recent turnaround and upside.

His fastball (94.8 mph) and secondary pitches give him strong swing-and-miss potential if he reaches the majors.

Andrew Painter, Philadelphia Phillies (NFBC ADP – 307)

After a disastrous 2025 season at AAA, Painter has lost much of his early-draft fantasy luster in the high-stakes market.

Once he shows better command and maintains elite velocity on a spring training mound, I expect him to climb draft boards significantly. Over his first two appearances, he pitched five shutout innings with one hit, one walk, and one strikeout.

His ceiling still points to true ace upside, but there will be a clear learning curve once he reaches the major league level.

The bet on Painter this year is rooted in his strong pre-injury pedigree and draft status (13th overall in 2021).

He has a reasonable price point in 2026 (turning 23 in early April); it is showtime for him to prove he can shine under big-league lights.

Identifying pitching value requires balancing upside, workload potential, and draft cost, and this group of breakout and sleeper arms checks those boxes in different ways. Whether you're targeting a high-upside breakout like Pérez or digging deep for lottery tickets like Andrew Painter and Robby Snelling, the right pitching gambles can dramatically reshape your fantasy rotation in 2026.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: