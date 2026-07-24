2026 Half-PPR Fantasy Football Projections: Puka Nacua Rises Over Ja'Marr Chase

Fantasy football season is among us. Drafts will ensue over the coming week, and with that, it is time to provide some vital insights. No projections are perfect, but this is where we shed light on the game. Scroll down for our Half-PPR projections, position-by-position.

Standard-Scoring Fantasy Football Projections: Bijan Robinson Leads the Way.

PPR-Scoring Fantasy Football Projections: Christian McCaffrey Stays On Top.

Click on the image for full viewable projections.

Half-PPR Scoring Quarterback Projections

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Josh Allen will be hard to contest as fantasy football's QB1. The Bills quarterback is the QB1 in 2025 by 0.9 fantasy points per game over Drake Maye. His 374 fantasy points are expected to be on par with 379 in our 2026 projections.

Jayden Daniels is our highest quarterback over consensus. He projects to have nearly as many rushing yards as both Allen and Lamar Jackson; nearly 30 per game. That is where Daniels must succeed to meet our ranking.

Upside is our key to winning at the quarterback position. The difference from QB5 to QB13 is 0.6 fantasy points per game. Our top upside plays feature Caleb Williams, Justin Herbert, and Trevor Lawrence.

Half-PPR Scoring Running Back Projections

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The consensus RB1 should be Bijan Robinson, undisputed. He is expected to have 15 more total yards per game than Jahmyr Gibbs. Even in Gibbs' dominance of 2025, he was averaging 27 fewer total yards per game than Robinson.

Our biggest gambles side with Chase Brown and Josh Jacobs above consensus. Brown expects to have over 70% of the Bengals' rushing volume. Jacobs is much less around 60%, but one to own the red-zone, rushing work. Jacobs is expected to have over 15 total touchdowns on the NFL's No. 4-rated offense.

Jeremiyah Love is our flop candidate. He shares too much work with Tyler Allgeier and James Conner. While Love will command the large workload, it will be cut into, and Love will fall below 60% of the rushing offense on a bottom-10 offense.

Half-PPR Scoring Wide Receiver Projections

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Fantasy football's WR1 designation will be a war between its two most impressive athletes — Puka Nacua and Ja'Marr Chase. While Nacua favors in our projections, both players have S-tier upside and can do no wrong.

Touchdown upside is vital to winning in fantasy football. A goal should be to find which wide receivers have the highest touchdown upside. That works within their depth-chart role and red-zone depth-chart prioritization. While Davante Adams owned that metric a year ago, we do foresee some of his 14 touchdowns, 12 of which came in the red zone, moving back to Nacua.

The biggest touchdown-upside plays feature Nico Collins, Tetairoa McMillan, Terry McLaurin, DJ Moore, and Christian Watson.

Half-PPR Scoring Tight End Projections

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Trey McBride is the TE1. It should be no other way. Even while sharing the field with Marvin Harrison Jr. and Michael Wilson, a 30% target share is expected. Harrison Jr. ranges around 26% and 22% to Wilson. The trio commands this Arizona offense with Jacoby Brissett gunslinging the football with a better offensive play-calling duo, led by Mike LaFleur, formerly of the Rams.

Brock Bowers will be the chaser to that TE1 ranking. How will he perform as well as Klint Kubiak will in this new, promising Raiders offense.

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