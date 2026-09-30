Fantasy Football MVP Rankings Entering Week 4: Jaxon Smith-Njigba Climbs to the Top

Consistency is crucial in fantasy football, with some players allowing us to set and forget our lineups each week. With three weeks under our belt, which players have displayed the most consistency and upside in fantasy football?

In this weekly article, we’ll update our top-five rankings of fantasy football MVP candidates. This list will feature a mixture of superstar players taken early in fantasy football drafts and players outperforming their ADP (average draft position) who possess league-winning upside.

All stats used in this article are from PFF or Sumer Sports unless stated otherwise. Fantasy rankings and fantasy point totals are courtesy of FantasyPros .

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) reacts after scoring a touchdown in the second half at Northwest Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Entering Week 4, Jaxon Smith-Njigba leads all players in fantasy points per game (34.7) after exploding for 35.4 points in Week 3 against the Washington Commanders. Smith-Njigba is the only player in the NFL to score 26-plus fantasy points in all three weeks to begin the year.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba has had 120+ receiving yards and 1+ receiving TD in each of his team's first 3 games 🫨



The only other player to accomplish that in NFL history is HOF Jerry Rice@Seahawks | #GoHawks pic.twitter.com/nVNt719IkI — NFL+ (@NFLPlus) September 27, 2026

Among WRs with 15-plus targets in 2026, JSN has the highest target share (37.9%) and most yards per route run (4.35).

Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) leaps into the end zone for a touchdown against New York Jets during the second half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jahmyr Gibbs is right behind Smith-Njigba for the second-most fantasy points per game (32.8) in the league this season. Across the first three weeks, Gibbs is just one of four players to post 31-plus fantasy points in at least two of his first three games in 2026.

Jahmyr Gibbs has 83 touches in his first 3 games.



That’s a season long pace of 470 touches.



The NFL record is 492. pic.twitter.com/3nbp1oykp6 — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) September 29, 2026

There isn’t an RB with a better role than Gibbs right now, as he’s handled 18 of the 19 red-zone carries for the Detroit Lions, and he’s commanding the fourth-highest target share (19.4%) at the position. Along with tying for the second-most rushing touchdowns (4) among RBs with 25-plus attempts, Gibbs has the second-most missed tackles forced (22) and second-most runs of 10-plus yards (11).

Kenneth Walker III, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III (9) scores a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kenneth Walker III is the RB2 in fantasy points per game (26.4), and he continues to be the focal point of the Kansas City Chiefs’ offense. In the sample of RBs with 25-plus attempts, Walker has the most rushing yards after contact per attempt (4.66), most missed tackles forced (34), and third-most runs of 10-plus yards (10).

Best running backs in yards after contact and tackles avoided per carry this season (min 25 carries)



1. Kenneth Walker is really good

2. So is Bhayshul Tuten

3. I appreciate Bijan Robinson and Brian Robinson being next to each other. That's just good clean family fun right there pic.twitter.com/rmtyvEK3DL — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) September 29, 2026

Despite rookie Emmett Johnson having a role alongside Walker, Walker has earned 15 of the 16 red-zone carries in Kansas City’s backfield, and he’s garnered the third-highest target share (19.8%) at the position so far.

Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) scores a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The return of Michael Penix Jr. could lead to more consistent results for Bijan Robinson moving forward. Robinson accrued 35.3 fantasy points in Week 3 in Penix’s season debut, and he’s now notched 21-plus fantasy points in 9 of his 13 starts with Penix since 2024.

Bijan Robinson has played 15 career games with Michael Penix Jr. In those he's gone for



2,034 scrimmage yards and 15 TDs — Michael F. Florio (@MichaelFFlorio) September 25, 2026

On top of Robinson leading all RBs in target share (21.9%), he’s logging the fourth-most yards after contact per attempt (4.21) and sixth-most missed tackles forced (11).

Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Chris Olave remains healthy, there’s a chance he wins a ton of fantasy football managers their leagues. Olave is the WR4 in fantasy points per game (23.5), and the three players ahead of him (JSN, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and CeeDee Lamb) were all consensus first-round picks in fantasy drafts.

Week 3 Fantasy Football scoring leaders — WR



That’s now three-straight top-12 weeks for Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Chris Olave, anddd



Christian Watson pic.twitter.com/WBgUUomp5X — Jacob Gibbs (@jagibbs_23) September 28, 2026

When looking at WRs with 15-plus targets this season, Olave has the sixth-highest target share (29.0%) and eighth-most yards per route run (2.84). With Tyler Shough starting at QB for the New Orleans Saints, the Saints are eighth in neutral pass rate (56.6%) entering Week 4.