Kyle Pitts Tops a Bunch of Boring, Yet Effective 2026 Fantasy Football Drafts Picks

We spend way too much of the NFL season lead-up overhyping certain players. Who will break out? Why? It is in human nature to love the gamble, the chase towards something amazing. However, that is not always going to be the key to victory. Do you want to win your league? If your answer is yes, then good. Hedge your high-upside picks with some safe, yet boring picks. There is little reason why they shouldn't deliver.

QB, Dak Prescott

He does not run the ball. He might lack upside for that reason. It is what it is. All that matters is that Prescott has an elite receiving core, once again. CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, and Jake Ferguson at tight end... That will return big numbers. Prescott was the QB6 in 2025. He retains just about everything offensively.

RB, Jonathan Taylor

Taylor is not a pass-catcher. He caught 18 passes for only 46 yards in 2025. That matters none to us. Taylor is projected to have over 70% of the team rushing for the Colts. He retains Daniel Jones, in which Indianapolis shall perform better than with the weird cast that added Philip Rivers late in the season. In the red zone, it will be all-Taylor. Few reasons are found to fade the veteran.

RB, Javonte Williams

Dallas does not run the ball all that heavily. The team ranked 10th in the 2025 pass rate, and among them, Williams caught only 11 passes all year. What he did do was rush for 1,200 yards and 11 touchdowns. The Cowboys did not add any new backup running backs, despite conversations that they might. Williams should have at least 65% of the team's rushing attempts.

WR, Garrett Wilson

Do we really want to trust a Jet? Well, yes... We do. Wilson had a 35% target share in 2025 pre-injury. While it is a new quarterback (Geno Smith) and offensive coordinator (Frank Reich), logic favors the best for Wilson. They will prioritize short, effective passes, and Wilson will be the key to that scheme. The situation will not test your temptations, but the usage is ripe for the eating.

TE, Kyle Pitts

The man who has driven many of us insane over the years has now arrived. Pitts' 2025 delivered him 928 yards, 5 touchdowns, and TE2 overall status. Better for 2026, Kevin Stefanski takes over as head coach. Why is that good? He delivered a top-5 tight end season to Harold Fannin Jr. as a rookie. Pitts is very similar in his raw athletic ability to what Fannin Jr. showed out.

TE, Travis Kelce

Maybe you might find this fun rather than boring. In my eyes, Kelce is an aging veteran past his prime. It is a lot more fun to watch a star break out in the form of Colston Loveland, Tyler Warren, or Harold Fannin Jr. However, if it comes down to Kelce or a touchdown-or-bust tight end, take the veteran. Kelce was still the TE3 in 2025 fantasy football. So long as Pat Mahomes is his quarterback, things will go well.

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