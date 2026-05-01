The Ideal Rookie Fantasy Football Mock Draft from 4th Overall

The rookie of the year candidates for the 2026 NFL season are topped by a strong four: Fernando Mendoza, Jeremiyah Love, Carnell Tate, and Jordyn Tyson. Despite the current expectations, neither of these players will win the award. Players of big firepower are found across tens of players, and a sharp dynasty fantasy football player will eye up an opportunity and exploit it to victory. This is the ideal rookie-only mock draft for 4th overall.

1.4 — Jadarian Price

The Seahawks have said they hope Price becomes their next Kenneth Walker III. With Zach Charbonnet nursing an injury comeback, Price projects to be the Seahawks' week 1 starter. If he performs to his anticipated skill level, Price can easily become the RB1 on the Seahawks gate-to-wire, with Charbonnet set for free agency after 2026.

2.4 — Ty Simpson

Simpson has multi-facteted upside. First, he is an elite talent whom some GMs have stated is better than Mendoza. Second, Simpson is a prime handcuff to the aging Matthew Stafford. The Rams field Puka Nacua and Davante Adams as arguably the best wide receiver duo in the NFL. Whether Simpson gets to throw to them this year or next, his ceiling is quite high with Sean McVay, and he is well worth the wait if the value is not seen until 2027 and beyond.

3.4 — Zachariah Branch

The Falcons went on to get one of the fastest players in the NFL. He ran a 4.35 at the combine, and his playing speed is even faster. Tua Tagovailoa will work to get Branch open in space, often, with Drake London commanding attention down the field. The Swiss Army Knife may become the Falcons WR2 in a short time.

4.4 — Justin Joly

The Broncos failed to find the ceiling of Evan Engram in 2025. As he aged into his 30s, the team drafted Joly as another dynamic pass-catcher. He is purely a pass-catcher and not much of a blocker. Sean Payton historically loved to involve the tight end, and with Joly added, the position will see more action in 2026.

The Broncos struggled at times in their passing game, shifting roles around of Troy Franklin and Pat Bryant. Joly may not become the Broncos' No. 2 pass catcher, but he can rise into a 12-15% target share with good red zone scoring ability. If Joly's rookie year goes well, he can be a solidified top-15 tight end in 2027 fantasy football.

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